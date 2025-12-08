Breaking down how Minnesota blew a 99.9% chance to beat No. 7 Maryland

The Gophers women's basketball came up short in its upset bid over No. 7 Maryland at Williams Arena on Sunday. A one-point loss against a top 10 team in the country isn't the end of the world, but it's how the double-overtime disaster transpired that will be a tough pill for head coach Dawn Plitzuweit and her team to swallow.

First overtime collapse

Minnesota jumped out to a 38-24 halftime lead, but Maryland stormed all the way back and eventually forced overtime. It seemed the Gophers were going to take care of business after taking a five-point lead with 19 seconds to go in the first overtime. ESPN's win probability gave Minnesota a 97.6% chance of winning before the Terrapins drained a deep three, forced a Tori McKinney turnover, and then the same player hit a layup to force a second overtime.

Second overtime collapse

The first overtime disaster seemed like enough, but it got worse. Minnesota had a commanding 99-90 lead with 44.3 seconds left before Maryland went to the free-throw line. ESPN's win probability was about as high as it could go at 99.9%. The Terrapins proceeded to hit both free throws, force back-to-back Minnesota turnovers, and convert back-to-back three-point plays. A nine-point lead shrunk to one in less than 10 seconds. Maryland added one more layup and won 100-99 with 10 unanswered points to end the game.

"We felt like that was our game, but you have to give Maryland credit because they never gave up. They got us sped up, and we made a number of mistakes... certainly a lot of good to build upon and certainly us coaches and myself, I need to do a better job of putting our kids in situations where at the end of the game we finish that out," Plitzuweit said.

What's next?

Now 6-3, Minnesota will have three more nonconference games against Alabama A&M, Wyoming, and Drake on the road before entering full-time Big Ten play on December 29 at Indiana. Sunday was their best chance of picking up a ranked win for the foreseeable future, but their losing streak now grows to 33 against top-25 opponents, which dates back all the way to 2019.

The Big Ten is likely the best conference in women's basketball again, so Minnesota will have plenty of opportunities to build its NCAA Tournament resume. A win on Sunday would've provided some confidence, but they'll now have to pick up the pieces and hope to rebuild as we head into 2026.

