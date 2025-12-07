What we learned from Minnesota’s 2OT late-game disaster against No. 7 Maryland

Minnesota had at least a dozen opportunties to close out a comfortable win over No. 7 Maryland, but the Terrapins some how survived with a 100-99 win in double overtime. Here's what we learned.

Overtime disasters

Minnesota took a five-point lead with 19 seconds to go in the first overtime, and Maryland somehow fought back with a deep three and a layup off a boneheaded turnover to force double overtime. It somehow got worse. The Gophers took a nine-point lead with 54 seconds to go, and the Terrapins scored 10 unanswered points to win. Back-to-back three-point players off back-to-back turnovers completely flipped the game on its head, and Minnesota couldn't recover. The ending of both overtimes should stick with Gophers head coach Dawn Plitzuweit for a while.

Final sequence in double overtime. | Picture via: Statbroadcast

33-game losing streak against ranked opponents

You have to go all the way back to Nov. 19, 2019, to find Minnesota's last win over a team ranked in the Associated Press (AP) top 25 poll. It beat No. 19 Arizona State 2,212 days ago. Sunday's collapse against No. 7 Maryland added to a 33-game losing streak against ranked opponents. Sunday's loss was also Minnesota's 15th in 16 tries against Brenda Frese since she left for Maryland after only one season in the Twin Cities after the 2001-02 season.

Maryland injuries

The Terrapins were voted to finish second in the coaches' Big Ten preseason rankings, and they got out to a red-hot 10-0 start, but they entered Sunday's game seriously banged up. Veteran guard



Kaylene Smikle was second on the team with 13.1 points per game this season, and she was ruled out for the year before the game. She joined guard Lea Bartelme and Ava McKennie as the third rotational player ruled out for the season. Senior Bri McDaniel has not played in a game this season after averaging 10.6 points per game last year.

Maryland is still among the best programs in the Big Ten, but it would be naive not to at least point out that Minnesota faced a severely shorthanded team on Sunday.

Battle and Braun

The two most well-known players on Minnesota's team are Battle and Braun. This season is their fourth as the starting backcourt. They combined to shoot 4 of 28 (14.2%) from the field on Sunday. Battle didn't even score until the fourth quarter, and some late free-throw success makes the box score look better than their real performances.

A major reason for Minnesota's high hopes heading into the season was the return of Braun, who has seen two straight seasons cut short due to injury. She averaged 17.0 points per game in 2023-24, and she has struggled to find that production so far this year. She entered Sunday's game averaging 10.3 points on 34.9% shooting from the field, and a 29.3% mark from beyond the arc. She finished with 16 points on 3 of 20 shooting from the field against Maryland. If Braun returns to her former level, it would unlock another level for the Gophers.

Defensive roller coaster

The Gophers entered Sunday's game with the No. 1 scoring defense in the entire country at 47.5 points per game. They lived up to that billing in the first half against the Terrapins, limiting them to only nine points in the second quarter, but Maryland exploded for 46 points in the second half. The Terrapins' 100 points were unsurprisingly the most Minnesota has allowed in a game this season, but their 70 in regulation was as well.

