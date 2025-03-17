Colorado State AD claims he’s heard nothing of Gophers’ interest in Niko Medved
Over the weekend, Colorado State's Niko Medved emerged as the top candidate in Minnesota's ongoing head coaching search. Meanwhile, Colorado State Director of Athletics John Weber is doing everything he can to keep Medved in Fort Collins.
Sean Keller of the Denver Post published a column Sunday night highlighting a conversation he had with Weber, who, as of Saturday afternoon, had not heard anything from Minnesota about potentially buying out Medved's contract—which, according to the story, would cost $1.85 million.
Keller proposes that Colorado State should offer Medved a "lifetime contract."
Medved has turned the Rams into one of the most consistent programs in the Mountain West, and Keller points out that they can offer something Minnesota might not be able to: job security. Expectations are lower at a place like CSU, making Medved's position far more stable.
Throughout the story, Weber declined to comment on whether Colorado State would offer Medved an increased salary, stating, "I am not going to comment any more on any rumors or conjectures."
It's clear that Weber understands where the rumors are coming from—and that they’re legitimate. He acknowledged that when other programs want to hire your employees, it’s a sign you’re doing something right.
As speculation linking Medved to Minnesota continues to build, Colorado State is preparing for an NCAA Tournament first-round matchup against Memphis on Friday night. The Gophers' timeline could be affected by the Rams' success.
As a Roseville native and U of M graduate, Medved could get an offer from Minnesota with hometown appeal that he can't get anywhere else.
Gophers news, rumors and analysis
Stay up to date on all things Gophers by bookmarking Minnesota Gophers On SI, subscribing to our YouTube channel, and signing up to receive our free Gophers newsletter.