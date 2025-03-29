CSU's Kyan Evans enters transfer portal; will he follow Medved to Minnesota?
Colorado State guard Kyan Evans is entering the transfer portal, according to a report from Sam Kayser of League Ready on Saturday. Will he follow Niko Medved to Minnesota and sign with the Gophers?
Evans spent the last two seasons with the Rams, emerging as a key player as a sophomore this past season. He started all 36 games for CSU and averaged 10.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game. Most notably, he shot 44.6 percent from three on 4.4 attempts per night. That was the 25th-best percentage in the country among qualifying players.
In Mountain West play alone, Evans shot 45.2 percent from deep (second-best), 63.5 percent from two (fifth), and 88.9 percent from the free throw line (first). The Kansas City native led the conference in true shooting percentage.
Evans saved his best game of the season for the biggest stage. He scored a career-high 23 points in Colorado State's first-round NCAA Tournament win over Memphis, making six of his nine three-point attempts in that game.
It would be a massive pickup for Medved and the Gophers if Evans decides to come to Minneapolis. He has two years of eligibility remaining and an arrow that appears to be pointing up after an outstanding season.
Some Gophers insiders think it's possible. Andy Greder of the St. Paul Pioneer Press and our own Tony Liebert of Gophers On SI both expect Minnesota to be in on Evans, with Greder saying the Gophers "might have a roster spot earmarked for the rising junior."
Medved and his staff have 12 scholarships open for the 2025-26 season after incoming signees Parker Jefferson and Jacob Ross both requested their release to reopen their recruitments. If fellow 2025 recruit Kai Shinholster joins them, that would create another spot.
The biggest news for Medved so far has been that impressive freshman Isaac Asuma is sticking around for his sophomore season. Pairing Asuma and Evans in the Gophers' backcourt would be quite the foundation for next year's roster if they can pull it off.
Other potential CSU players who could follow Medved include Jaylen Crocker-Johnson, Rashaan Mbemba, Nikola Djapa, and Minneapolis native Kyle Jorgensen.