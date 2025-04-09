D2 All-American Wes Enis narrows college options to 6: Gophers included
- Enis is one of the best scoring guards in the portal.
- He averaged more than 20 points per game while shooting 41% from three this season.
Niko Medved loves players who can shoot the three and that's' why he and the Minnesota Gophers have shown interest in Division II All-American guard Wes Enis — and the latest report indicates that Enis has narrowed his list of college suitors to six.
The Portal Report, citing the agent representing Enis, says the sophomore guard has "zeroed in on" Minnesota, West Virginia, DePaul, South Florida, NC State and Iowa. Furthermore, Enis visited the Gophers for an in-person visit while holding Zoom calls with the others.
Enis was a star at the Division II Lincoln Memorial, averaging 20.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game on 44.9/41.1/84.6 shooting splits this season. He also won the South Atlantic League's Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year awards.
He's expected to have two years of eligibility remaining.
Enis is younger than the average college sophomore, as he enrolled at Lincoln Memorial in December of what should've been his senior year of high school. The Conover, Ohio native was named a NABC All-American at the end of March.
If Minnesota were to land Enis, they would hypothetically have the the pieces for a solid starting five alongside Isaac Asuma, B.J. Omot, Bobby Durkin and Jaylen Crocker-Johnson. The tallest player in that group would be Crocker-Johnson at 6-foot-8, but Medved is known for playing small-ball lineups.
Asuma (three years), Omot (two years), Durkin (two years), Crocker-Johnson (two years) and Enis (two years) would all have multiple years to develop together under Medved if they do indeed wind up playing together.