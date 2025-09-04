Daughter of Vikings legend Adrian Peterson reportedly schedules Gophers visit
A top recruit in the Class of 2028 has scheduled a visit with the University of Minnesota. Ari Peterson, the daughter of Vikings great Adrian Peterson and the No. 20 recruit in ESPN W's 2028 'Terrific 25,' has reportedly scheduled an unofficial visit to the Minnesota campus for Oct. 11.
Peterson starred at Providence Academy before switching to Minnetonka High School ahead of her freshman season. The Skippers went 16-12 during her first season at Minnetonka.
The prep star is one of a trio of highly-rated recruits from the state in the Class of 2028. Chloe Johnson leads the state's 2028 class as the No. 3 recruit in the nation, followed by Peterson at No. 20 and Lakeville North's Sahara Wilson at No. 23.
At 6-foot-2, Peterson can already dunk. Check it out...
Gophers head coach Dawn Plitzuweit has already offered Peterson a scholarship. Peterson's other reported unofficial visits include trips to Maryland and Ohio State, while she's received offers from the likes of Iowa, Florida, Kansas, Michigan and Arizona, among others.
Plitzuweit is on a bit of a recruiting heater, having recently received a commitment from the No. 1 player in Wisconsin, Natalie Kussow.
Kussow is ranked No. 26 in the nation by recruiting service 247Sports. She joins Crosby-Ironton (Minnesota) commit Tori Oehrlein, who is ranked 36th nationally by 247Sports, in the Gophers' 2026 recruiting class.