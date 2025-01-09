Dawn Plitzuweit 'hopeful' Gophers can get Tori McKinney back for Maryland game
Gophers freshman guard Tori McKinney has been a breakout player taking home multiple Freshman of the Week honors in 2025. She was out for Minnesota's blowout win over Rutgers on Wednesday, but head coach Dawn Plitzuweit is hopeful they can get her back soon.
"I am not exactly sure what exactly it was. I know she got knocked around a couple times during the course of the (Illinois) game, so it was one of those," Plitzuweit said after the game. "We were kinda hopeful, but we prepared as if we wouldn't have her. She looked like a rockstar out there tonight with her sunglasses."
McKinney started the 11 straight games for Minnesota and she has averaged 12.6 points per game. She scored a career-high 25 points in Minnesota's first Big Ten win of the season against Penn State.
"She's in a spot that we're gonna have to kinda take it day-by-day and see when we get her back," Plitzuweit said. "At this point, we've been through quite a bit, so I don't know if I'd ever say confident, but hopeful."
The Gophers will have an opportunity to pick up a massive win next Tuesday on the road against No. 8 Maryland and former Minnesota head coach Brenda Freese. Getting McKinney back in the lineup would be a huge boost for Plitzuweit and the Gophers.
