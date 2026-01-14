Why this weekend against No. 1 Michigan could define Gophers hockey’s season

Gophers men's hockey will host No. 1 Michigan this week at 3M Arena at Mariucci, in its first home series of 2026. Early betting odds from DraftKings Sportsbook list Minnesota as a +154 moneyline underdog for Friday night's series opener.

How to watch

Friday, Jan. 16 at 7 p.m. CT: FOX9/BTN+

Saturday, Jan. 17 at 6 p.m. CT: FOX9+/BTN+

Michigan preview

After missing the NCAA Tournament last season, Michigan has returned to the top of the Big Ten with an impressive 18-4 record. Senior forward T.J. Hughes leads the team with 31 points this season, with nine goals and 22 assists. His 1.41 points per game rank fourth in the entire country.

The Wolverines are a deep team with sophomores Michael Hage and Will Horcoff also in the top 10 in the country with 1.36 and 1.31 points per game, respectively. Junior Jayden Perron has also contributed at a high level this season with 22 points.

Michigan had only one loss in nonconference play, and it was against defending National Champions, No. 2 Western Michigan, on the road. They've mowed through Big Ten play with a 9-3 record. Their three losses were against Wisconsin at home, Penn State on the road and Michigan State on the road. They haven't lost to an unranked team all season.

Keys to the series

Michigan's goaltending has been elite this season with freshman Jack Ivankovic, who is eighth in the country with only 1.92 goals allowed per game. They've allowed 4.5 goals per game in their four losses, three of which came on the road.

Minnesota is much more talented than the average unranked team in college hockey, but Michigan currently has the second-best odds to win the National Championship.

The Gophers are running out of time to turn their season around at 8-12-1. If they're able to steal at least one game against the top-ranked Wolverines at home, it would go a long way in improving their season-long outlook. A sweep before hitting the road to take on Michigan State next week could be the nail in the coffin of Minnesota's NCAA Tournament at-large chances. If they want any hope of making one last run, it will have to start this weekend.

