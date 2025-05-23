Dawson Garcia ends 43-year drought, earns prestigious Big Ten award
The Big Ten Medal of Honor is annually given out to the top female and male student-athletes at each conference institution. Gymnastics star Mya Hooten and basketball veteran Dawson Garcia were Minnesota's two winners this year. The award was first handed out in 195, and it was given to one student-athlete from the graduating class of each university who had "attained the greatest proficiency in athletics and scholastic work."
Garcia is the first Gophers men's basketball player to earn the award since Randy Breuer in 1983, ending a 43-year drought. He is the 24th player from the program to win the award all-time.
"My brother! Well deserved, glad I got to be a part of it @Dawson23lee 🤝🏻🤞🏼💛," teammate Parker Fox posted on X.
Garcia averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game on 47.4/37.3/78.3 shooting splits in 2024-25. The highlight of the season was his game-winning halfcourt shot in overtime against No. 20 Michigan at the Barn. He had 27 points and 12 rebounds in that game.
Hooten has been a star for Gophers gymnastics throughout her career. She is the fifth gymnast to win the award for Minnesota and the second straight after Gianna Gerdes took it home last year. Hailing from Woodbury, Minnesota, she finished her career as a six-time Big Ten Champion, four-time First Team All-Big Ten, and Big Ten All-Championships honoree.