All Gophers

Dawson Garcia ends 43-year drought, earns prestigious Big Ten award

Garcia has been rewarded after a standout 2024-25 season with the Gophers.

Tony Liebert

Jan 16, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Dawson Garcia (3) works around Michigan Wolverines guard Nimari Burnett (4) during the first half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Jan 16, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Dawson Garcia (3) works around Michigan Wolverines guard Nimari Burnett (4) during the first half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Big Ten Medal of Honor is annually given out to the top female and male student-athletes at each conference institution. Gymnastics star Mya Hooten and basketball veteran Dawson Garcia were Minnesota's two winners this year. The award was first handed out in 195, and it was given to one student-athlete from the graduating class of each university who had "attained the greatest proficiency in athletics and scholastic work."

Garcia is the first Gophers men's basketball player to earn the award since Randy Breuer in 1983, ending a 43-year drought. He is the 24th player from the program to win the award all-time.

"My brother! Well deserved, glad I got to be a part of it @Dawson23lee 🤝🏻🤞🏼💛," teammate Parker Fox posted on X.

Garcia averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game on 47.4/37.3/78.3 shooting splits in 2024-25. The highlight of the season was his game-winning halfcourt shot in overtime against No. 20 Michigan at the Barn. He had 27 points and 12 rebounds in that game.

Related: 5 potential breakout candidates for Gophers football in 2025

Hooten has been a star for Gophers gymnastics throughout her career. She is the fifth gymnast to win the award for Minnesota and the second straight after Gianna Gerdes took it home last year. Hailing from Woodbury, Minnesota, she finished her career as a six-time Big Ten Champion, four-time First Team All-Big Ten, and Big Ten All-Championships honoree.

Gophers news, rumors and analysis

feed

Published
Tony Liebert
TONY LIEBERT

Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.

Home/Gophers Basketball