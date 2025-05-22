5 potential breakout candidates for Gophers football in 2025
Everyone likes to do their breakout candidates list in the offseason, but everyone has a different definition of a breakout candidate. For this exercise, I have excluded transfer portal additions, any player who has started a game in a Gophers uniform, and Drake Lindsey, because it's well-known that he's in line for a big role. This list is for returning players who could break onto the scene among Gophers fans as potential starters or serious contributors.
1. Nathan Roy: OL, redshirt freshman
Out of anyone on this list, Roy has the clearest path to being a full-time starter in 2025. He played with the first team a lot this spring at left tackle, but there's no indication how the addition of Purdue transfer Jaden Ball or the health of Washington transfer Kahlee Tafai could impact his potential role. Roy came to Minnesota as a consensus four-star high school recruit and one of the highest-ranked prospects to ever sign with the program. If he plays up to his potential, he could be a breakout star this season.
2. Joey Gerlach, LB: redshirt junior
Minnesota lost a really unique player in the offseason with Jack Henderson, who played more than 100 snaps at linebacker, defensive line and slot cornerback. Jai'Onte McMillan will likely assume a lot of the slot cornerback duties, but he's not physical enough to play the other two roles. Gerlach is a player whom I could see the Gophers using in special packages in 2025.
Listed at 6-foot-3, 225 pounds, he's built like a traditional linebacker. He's a player the Gophers have tried to get onto the field in any capacity, with 84 defensive snaps last season at linebacker, defensive line, slot cornerback and even safety. It wouldn't surprise me if that number tripled this season.
3. Kenric Lanier II: WR, redshirt sophomore
Minnesota added three wide receivers from the transfer portal this offseason, but the potential of Lanier II could be hiding in plain sight. Nebraska transfer Malachi Coleman was in and out of the lineup this spring, so Lanier II received plenty of reps. 247Sports rated him as a four-star prospect coming out of high school, and at 6-foot-1, 195 pounds, he has all of the traits to be a big-time pass catcher.
He's likely competing with Coleman and another player on this list for the No. 4 outside role, but if there's an injury this season, Lanier II could assume a big role.
Related: Big Ten tiers: Where do the Gophers' WR portal pickups stack up?
4. Donielle 'Nuke' Hayes: WR, redshirt sophomore
Hayes and Lanier II are in quite similar positions heading into 2025. They're firmly behind Javon Tracy, Logan Loya and Lemeke Brockington at receiver, but they have the potential to contribute at the position. Hayes had his first two career catches in the bowl game for 22 yards, and he's shown why his nickname is Nuke. He's likely ready for a big role, but I'm just not sure the Gophers have one for him yet.
5. Rhyland Kelly: CB, redshirt junior
If you're a young cornerback on the Gophers' roster, you have a great opportunity to assume a bigger role this season. With Justin Walley and Ethan Robinson out the door, Minnesota added Jaylen Bowden and John Nestor from the transfer portal, but they're both still relatively unproven. Za'Quan Bryan projects as the team's best returning player at the position, but there's still a chance for a young player to emerge.
Kelly has played only 26 defensive snaps in a Gophers uniform, but he's the most obvious option to make a jump in 2025. Other players who have a chance to do he same include Mike Gerald or incoming freshman Naiim Parrish, but as a redshirt junior, this is Kelly's chance to assume a big role.