Entire Gophers offensive staff conducts in-home visit with top in-state recruit
Jackson, Minnesota's Roman Voss continues to climb recruiting rankings and the top 2026 recruit in the state got an in-home visit from the entire Gophers offensive coaching staff on Monday.
Minnesota was the first Division I school to offer Voss last May. He has since picked up other offers from Wisconsin, Kansas State and Iowa among others. 247Sports' composite rankings slot him as a four-star recruit and the 191st-best player in the entire country.
Listed at 6-foot-4, 210 pounds he is listed as an athlete (ATH) on most recruiting sites, but he played quarterback, wide receiver and safety last season at Jackson County Central High School. Hailing from a high school of just over 300 students and a town with a population of fewer than 4,000 people, he has a lot of similarities to current Gophers defensive back Koi Perich.
Based on his size there's a strong chance that Voss begins his career on the defensive side of the ball, but much like Perich, he is more than capable of playing both sides at the next level. The Gophers already have the No. 2 player in the state Andrew Trout and No. 4 player Howie Johnson committed to their 2026 class. Adding Voss would take the group to the next level.
Voss unofficially visited the Gophers last April and the fact that the team's offensive line coach, running backs coach, offensive coordinator, tight ends coach, wide receivers coach and head coach all took time out of their day to drive nearly three hours north to Jackson, Minn. tells you a lot about how they view him as a prospect.
