Gophers reportedly fire defensive line coach

Following a 7-5 season, the Gophers have reportedly made their first coaching change, dismissing defensive line coach Dennis Dottin-Carter, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Sources: Minnesota dismissed defensive line coach Dennis Dottin-Carter. He’s was in his third season at Minnesota, the first two as a senior defensive analyst. He also coached defensive line at Yale, UConn and Maine. He worked at Delaware, including a stint as interim coach. pic.twitter.com/AnBqlaHTxE — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 5, 2025

Dottin-Carter had been with the team for the past three seasons, and 2025 was his first as the defensive line coach. He replaced Winston DeLattiboudere, who left last offseason to join the Arizona Cardinals coaching staff in the same role. Dottin-Carter had previously served as a defensive analyst during the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

Prior to joining Minnesota, he served as Yale's assistant head coach, co-defensive coordinator, and defensive line coach during the 2022 season. Before that, he spent five seasons as UConn's defensive line coach from 2017 to 2021. Dottin-Carter spent four seasons with Delaware in various roles from 2013 to 2016, and five seasons with Maine in various roles from 2008 to 2012.

The Gophers' defensive line was credited with 26 sacks in 2025, including Anthony Smith's 10.5, which made him the first Gopher with double-digit sacks since 2008. Dottin-Carter's profile page on the Gophers website credits him with helping boost the defensive line's output, noting Minnesota's defensive line had 19 sacks in 2022, the year before he arrived, and saw that jump to 28 in 2024.

Dottin-Carter was dealt a tough hand with Purdue transfer defensive tackle Mo Omonode missing the entire season due to a back injury, and Minnesota's defensive line was able to hold its own in moments. Illinois State transfer defensive end Steven Curtis didn't live up to expectations in 2025, but Karter Menz and Jaxon Howard made huge strides this season. He seems like a coach who could land on his feet rather quickly.

Minnesota's defense took a significant step back this season under first-year defensive coordinator Danny Collins, and it will be interesting to monitor if Dottin-Carter's dismissal is just the first of many staff changes this offseason.

Rush ends coach C.J. Robbins is the most likely candidate to take on a more expanded role on the coaching staff, as Minnesota prepares for its bowl game.

