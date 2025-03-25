All Gophers

Ex-Gopher and Minnesota Mr. Basketball winner is back in the transfer portal

There are some familiar faces in this year's transfer portal.

Tony Liebert

Feb 5, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Tulsa Golden Hurricane guard Braeden Carrington (4) drives to the basket against Memphis Tigers guard Colby Rogers (3) during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images
Feb 5, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Tulsa Golden Hurricane guard Braeden Carrington (4) drives to the basket against Memphis Tigers guard Colby Rogers (3) during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images / Wesley Hale-Imagn Images
In this story:

The transfer portal officially 'opened' on Monday, March 24, and there've been some familiar faces to Gophers fans who have already entered. Former Minnesota guard Braeden Carrington became the latest to do so on Tuesday.

Carrington won the 2022 Minnesota Mr. Basketball award after a standout senior season at Park Center High School. After a solid freshman season with the Gophers, his production dropped to 4.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game as a sophomore. He then opted to hit the transfer portal last year, and he signed with Tulsa.

He averaged 7.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game last season with the Golden Hurricane, but he continued to struggle with shooting consistency. He finished the year 35.1% from the field and 33.6% from beyond the arc.

He will now look for his third school in four years, before his final season of college eligibility. He did not have an offer from Niko Medved's Colorado State Rams as a high school recruit, so a return to the Gophers seems unlikely, but it will be interesting to see where he finishes his college career.

Gophers news, rumors and analysis

feed

Published |Modified
Tony Liebert
TONY LIEBERT

Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.

Home/Gophers Basketball