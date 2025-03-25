Ex-Gopher and Minnesota Mr. Basketball winner is back in the transfer portal
The transfer portal officially 'opened' on Monday, March 24, and there've been some familiar faces to Gophers fans who have already entered. Former Minnesota guard Braeden Carrington became the latest to do so on Tuesday.
Carrington won the 2022 Minnesota Mr. Basketball award after a standout senior season at Park Center High School. After a solid freshman season with the Gophers, his production dropped to 4.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game as a sophomore. He then opted to hit the transfer portal last year, and he signed with Tulsa.
He averaged 7.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game last season with the Golden Hurricane, but he continued to struggle with shooting consistency. He finished the year 35.1% from the field and 33.6% from beyond the arc.
He will now look for his third school in four years, before his final season of college eligibility. He did not have an offer from Niko Medved's Colorado State Rams as a high school recruit, so a return to the Gophers seems unlikely, but it will be interesting to see where he finishes his college career.