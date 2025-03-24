All Gophers

Transfer portal tracker: Which Gophers are leaving? Notable entries and more

The transfer portal is officially open for business.

Tony Liebert

Dec 21, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Fairleigh Dickinson Knights guard Terrence Brown (2) looks on during the first half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Dec 21, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Fairleigh Dickinson Knights guard Terrence Brown (2) looks on during the first half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
The transfer portal officially opened on Monday, March 24 and it will close on Tuesday, April 22. The Gophers are still looking for a new head coach, but they've already had a few players enter and there are more players entering across the country as you're reading this. Let's track all the craziness.

Gophers outlook

Minnesota had 10 players recognized on senior night this season, but six scholarship players had the opportunity to return. Three players have already entered the transfer portal, leaving three more with a decision to make.

Player

Position

Decision

Tyler Cochran

guard

Portal

Kadyn Betts

forward

Portal

Frank Mitchell

forward

Portal

Isaac Asuma

guard

undecided

Brennan Rigsby

guard

undecided

Grayson Grove

forward

undecided

Notable entries across the country

Terrence Brown, G, Fairleigh Dickinson

  • Gophers chances: realistic

Brown scored 10 points against the Gophers in a nonconference game this season. He averaged 20.6 points per game on the year as one of the best scorers in the country. Listed at 6-foot-2, the Columbia Heights native is expected to make a jump into big-time conference.

Treysen Eaglestaff, G/F, North Dakota

  • Gophers chances: low

Eaglestaff was one of the best mid-major players in the country this season, averaging 18.9 points per game. He played his AAU basketball for D1 Minnesota, but he's expected to generate high-major interest across the country.

BJ Omot, F, California

  • Gophers chances: low

Omot was a former Mankato East High School star before beginning his career at North Dakota. He battled injuries this year at Cal, playing in only four games. He will likely have two years of eligibility remaining and he still has intriguing potential.

Tommy Humphries, G, Furman

  • Gophers chances: low

Humphries is another Minnesota native, as he starred at Totino Grace High School before graduating in the class of 2023. He played in only eight games this season for Furman and averaged 3.9 points per game, so his production makes me believe that he will remain at the mid-major level.

Published
