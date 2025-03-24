Transfer portal tracker: Which Gophers are leaving? Notable entries and more
The transfer portal officially opened on Monday, March 24 and it will close on Tuesday, April 22. The Gophers are still looking for a new head coach, but they've already had a few players enter and there are more players entering across the country as you're reading this. Let's track all the craziness.
Gophers outlook
Minnesota had 10 players recognized on senior night this season, but six scholarship players had the opportunity to return. Three players have already entered the transfer portal, leaving three more with a decision to make.
Player
Position
Decision
Tyler Cochran
guard
Portal
Kadyn Betts
forward
Portal
Frank Mitchell
forward
Portal
Isaac Asuma
guard
undecided
Brennan Rigsby
guard
undecided
Grayson Grove
forward
undecided
Notable entries across the country
Terrence Brown, G, Fairleigh Dickinson
- Gophers chances: realistic
Brown scored 10 points against the Gophers in a nonconference game this season. He averaged 20.6 points per game on the year as one of the best scorers in the country. Listed at 6-foot-2, the Columbia Heights native is expected to make a jump into big-time conference.
Treysen Eaglestaff, G/F, North Dakota
- Gophers chances: low
Eaglestaff was one of the best mid-major players in the country this season, averaging 18.9 points per game. He played his AAU basketball for D1 Minnesota, but he's expected to generate high-major interest across the country.
BJ Omot, F, California
- Gophers chances: low
Omot was a former Mankato East High School star before beginning his career at North Dakota. He battled injuries this year at Cal, playing in only four games. He will likely have two years of eligibility remaining and he still has intriguing potential.
Tommy Humphries, G, Furman
- Gophers chances: low
Humphries is another Minnesota native, as he starred at Totino Grace High School before graduating in the class of 2023. He played in only eight games this season for Furman and averaged 3.9 points per game, so his production makes me believe that he will remain at the mid-major level.
Gophers news, rumors and analysis
