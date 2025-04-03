Ex-Gophers guard joins former 5-star Minnesota commit at Grand Canyon
Do you remember Jaden Henley and Dennis Evans? Well, Henley has committed to his fourth school in four years, and he will join former Gophers five-star commit and AAU teammate Dennis Evans at Grand Canyon next season.
Henley signed with Minnesota as a high school recruit in the class of 2022. He started 18 of 31 games for the Gophers as a true freshman, averaging 5.3 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He was instrumental in the recruitment of former Evans, whom he played California AAU ball with before Evans blossomed into a five-star recruit in the class of 2023.
Evans originally signed with Minnesota, but a lot has happened since Henley and Evans were considered major building blocks for now-former head coach Ben Johnson.
Evans was granted a release from his National Letter of Intent in February 2023, and then Henley entered the transfer portal less than a month later. Evans began his college career at Louisville and started five games as a true freshman before an injury held him out of the rest of the 2023-24 season.
During that same time, Henley was playing at DePaul, where he averaged 8.6 points and 2.7 rebounds while starting 23 of 32 games. The Blue Demons and Cardinals made a coaching change that offseason, so both Evans and Henley went back into the transfer portal.
Evans headed back west and signed with Grand Canyon, while Henley signed with UNLV. Evans didn't appear in a single game for the Antelopes in 2024-25, while Henley put together his best college season, averaging 12.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.
The Rebels then a coaching change, so Henley went back to the portal and he's now expected to play alongside Evans at Grand Canyon under head coach Bryce Drew next season.
Welcome to modern college basketball, where names, faces and teams are constantly changing.