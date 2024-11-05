Ex-Gophers mix success, foul trouble in debuts with new teams
The college basketball season is officially underway, but the Gophers' first game is not until Wednesday night. Minnesota's offseason was highlighted by losing six scholarship players to the transfer portal. Five of them debuted on their new teams and four of them were in the starting lineup on Monday night.
Pharrel Payne (Texas A&M)
Payne's Texas A&M debut ended early after fouling out in 22 minutes of play. He scored 15 points, making 6 of 9 shots from the field. The No. 13 Aggies were upset on the road against UCF.
Joshua Ola-Joseph (Cal)
Much like Payne, Ola-Joseph dealt with foul trouble in his debut. Cal's season began at home against Cal State Bakersfield. The former Osseo High School star was in the Golden Bears' starting lineup, but he played only nine minutes after picking up four fouls. His night finished with four points and one rebound.
Elijah Hawkins (Texas Tech)
Hawkins will make his Texas Tech debut on Tuesday night as the Red Raiders host Bethune-Cookman. He is expected to be in the starting lineup and play a big role.
Braeden Carrington (Tulsa)
Carrington transferred down to the mid-major level, but he also found himself in the starting lineup for Tulsa. In 25 minutes, he finished with 10 points and seven rebounds on 2-of-7 shooting as the Golden Hurricanes took down Division II Northeastern State.
Isaiah Ihnen (Liberty)
Following a theme, Ihnen was in the starting lineup for Liberty, but four fouls limited his debut. He played 12 minutes and finished with four points and four rebounds as the Flames took down Valparaiso.
Kris Keinys (Pacific)
Keinys didn't have a big role for the Gophers as he played in only five games during his career. It seems like he will not have a big role for Pacific this season, as he played only three minutes off the bench in their season opener.