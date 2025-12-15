5 interesting wide receivers Minnesota could target in the transfer portal

The Gophers have already seen four wide receivers announce their intentions to enter the transfer portal, along with veterans Le'Meke Brockington and Logan Loya expected to graduate. Receiver should be one of their top needs this offseason after nobody surpassed 500 yards on the team in the regular season. Here are five realistic options, who've already announced their intetions that Minnesota could look at.

Danny Scudero, San Jose State

If Minnesota wants to make a real splash in the transfer portal this offseason, look no further than Sceduro. He led the entire country with 1,291 receiving yards this season with 88 catche sand 10 touchdowns. He began his career at Sacramento State, so he might want to remain on the West Coast. He should have a robust market of suitors, but if the Gophers want a dynamic game-changer in the slot, Scudero should be their target.

Nov 1, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Danny Scudero (10) catches a pass for the first down against the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine during the second quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Jayden Gibson, Oklahoma

Gibson fits the Dylan Wright/Malachi Coleman profile as a former highly-touted high school prospect, who struggled to catch on at a big program. He had 14 catches for 375 yards and five touchdowns as a sophomore in 2023, but he suffered a major knee injury that held him out of the 2024 season. He left the team in October of the 2025 season before officially announcing that he would enter the portal.

Apr 20, 2024; Norman, OK, USA; Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Samuel Omosigho (24) tackles Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Jayden Gibson (1) during the Oklahoma Sooners spring game at Gaylord Family OK Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

At 6-foot-5, 186 pounds, Gibson was a former top-200 high school prospect in the class of 2022 from Florida. He's now a potential buy-low candidate for Minnesota as it looks to rebuild its wide receiver room.

Mario Sanders II, Illinois

Sanders was a homegrown star at Minneapolis North High School before opting for the junior college (JUCO) route at Iowa Western Community College. He had 72 receptions for 942 yards and 12 touchdowns in the 2023 season, to go along with two kick return touchdowns. He struggled to catch on in his two seasons at Illinois, but if Minnesota wants to add some veteran depth to the position, a homecoming for Sanders could be an option.

Victor Snow, Buffalo

I wrote about Snow's Buffalo teammate Nik McMillan last week as a potential target for the Gophers. If they see Jalen Smith more as an outside receiver, and they want to upgrade the slot position, Snow would be a great option. He has back-to-back seasons with more than 650 receiving yards. He had 65 catches for 815 yards and eight touchdowns in 2025.

Aug 28, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Buffalo Bulls wide receiver Victor Snow (0) catches a pass for a touchdown against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second half of the game at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Davion Dozier, Appalachain State

Dozier began his career at Arkansas before joining the Mountaineers last season. He had 20 catches for 448 yards and five touchdowns in the regular season. At 6-foot-4, he could be an interesting redzone threat in Minnesota's system, potentially alongside Javon Tracy and Smith.

Gophers news, rumors and analysis