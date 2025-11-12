Exactly what you need to watch Gophers–Missouri Wednesday night
We wrote earlier this week that Gophers fans will need access to SEC Network+ to watch Wednesday night's men's basketball game between Minnesota and Missouri, but there remains a lot of confusion about accessing the service. So, we're here to help.
Be warned: It's going to cost you unless you do something illegal and pirate the game online.
The only way to watch SEC Network+ is by subscribing to a service that carries it (duh). Sling TV, ESPN Unlimited, DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu+, or YouTube TV.
Pretty simple so far, right? But there's a catch: You have to subscribe to the right package, and it's never the cheapest option.
- Sling TV: Subscribe to Sling Orange ($45.99/month) with the sports extra add-on ($11-$15/month).
- ESPN Unlimited: $29.99/month
- DirecTV Stream: $100+/month via the Choice plan or better
- Hulu+ Live TV: $82.99/month, which includes the Disney+ and ESPN Unlimited bundle
- YouTube TV: $82.99/month
Unfortunately, SEC Network+ isn't available as a standalone streaming service.
If you're lucky, one of the options above will offer a free trial that you can sign up for and then cancel before the free trial ends.
This will mark the fourth meeting all-time between Minnesota and Missouri. After splitting games in 1959-60 and 1960-61, the two met again two years in Minneapolis, when the Gophers blew a 20-point lead with 11 minutes to go and lost 70-68.
Another interesting storyline is all about family. Dennis Gates is the head coach at Missouri, and his brother, Armon Gates, is an assistant coach for the Gophers.