Former Gophers guard Gabe Kalscheur named to Wolves' Summer League roster
Former Gophers men’s basketball guard Gabe Kalscheur was named to the Timberwolves’ Summer League roster on Sunday and will compete with the team this week in Las Vegas.
Kalscheur played for the Gophers from 2018-21 and established himself as a knock-down 3-point shooter as a freshman in 2018-19. The former DeLaSalle High School standout played two more seasons at the U before transferring to Iowa State after then-coach Richard Pitino was fired.
He played with the Cyclones for two seasons. In 156 career college games overall, he averaged 10.8 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game on 38% shooting while shooting 33% from 3-point range and started 145 of the 156 games he played in across five total seasons.
More recently, Kalschuer has spent time with a couple of different NBA G League affiliates. He started this year with the Washington Wizards’ affiliate, the Capital City Go-Go, playing in seven games before being added from the available player pool by the Wolves’ affiliate, the Iowa Wolves, on Feb. 19.
He played in 14 games with Iowa this season and averaged 4.4 points per game on 34% shooting from the field and 32% shooting from 3-point range. In 21 games overall in the G League last season, he averaged 3.7 points per game on 32% shooting.
He will be joined on the Summer League roster by the likes of Josh Minott, Leonard Miller and the Timberwolves’ two first-round picks from this year’s NBA draft, Rob Dillingham and Terrence Shannon Jr. Timberwolves assistant coach Chris Hines will coach the team in Las Vegas.
Kalscheur and the Timberwolves will begin Summer League play on July 12 with a game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. and the game will be televised on ESPN2.