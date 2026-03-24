Former MN State Champ to Enter Transfer Portal, Will the Gophers be Interested?

The transfer portal in men's college basketball doesn't officially open until April 7 this year, which is the day after the National Championship. That hasn't stopped numerous players from revealing their intentions to enter their names. North Dakota guard Greyson Uelmen is already one of the most intriguing players expected to enter. Here's why.

North Dakota guard Greyson Uelmen plans to enter the @TransferPortal, per his agent Adam Godes. ⁰⁰The 6-2 freshman averaged nearly 17 PPG. Scored 41 points in the Summit League Tournament, setting the tournament freshman single-game scoring record.https://t.co/P2CLLLO2iq pic.twitter.com/34wG8EQjQE — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) March 24, 2026

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Uelmen is a native of Excelsior, Minnesota, and he attended Minnetonka High School. He helped lead the Skippers to the Class AAAA State Championship in 2024 with more than 20 points per game as a senior. At 6-foot-2, his college recruitment took a while to pick up steam, and he opted to walk on to North Dakota.

After taking a redshirt as a true freshman in 2024-25, he had a breakout start this past season in 2025-26. He started 34 of 35 games for the Fighting Hawks, and he averaged 16.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He shot 49.7% from the field, 33.9% from three and 80.6% from the free throw line.

Uelmen continued to improve throughout the season, which began with a 13-point performance against Minnesota at Williams Arena in an October exhibition game. The end of his redshirt freshman campaign was highlighted by a 41-point performance in the first round of the Summit League tournament, which broke an all-time record in the history of the event.

Eighth-year North Dakota head coach Paul Sather continues to do a remarkable job developing overlooked talent. Uelman's decision to enter the transfer portal marks the third straight year that their leading scorer has looked for a new program, joining B.J. Omot and Treysen Eaglestaff.

Eaglestaff left for West Virginia last offseason, and his production fell off with just 9.5 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. Omot originally left for Cal, but hit the portal again after playing only four games in 2024-25 due to injury. He returned to his home state of Minnesota to play for the Gophers, but he missed the entire 2025-26 season due to injury. He's now back in the transfer portal again.

Uelmen is a bit undersized, and he averaged more turnovers (2.6) than assists last season (2.4), but it seems like he's looking to prove himself at a level higher than the Summit League. Whether or not Minnesota is interested in giving him an opportunity probably depends on how many players Niko Medved retains this offseason.

With Langston Reynolds set to graduate, Minnesota will need to find a backcourt mate to pair alongside likely returner Isaac Asuma. Will that be Chansey Willis Jr. coming back from injury? Kai Shinholster heading into his sophomore season? Or, maybe, even incoming freshman Cedric Tomes?

Medved and his staff will have plenty of options this offseason to build their 2026-27 roster. Reaching out to Uelmen seems like something that could cross their desk. It will be an interesting recruitment to keep an eye on.