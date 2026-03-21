Gophers Men’s Basketball Transfer Portal Tracker: Who’s Out, Who’s Next
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Players across the country are beginning to announce their intentions to enter the transfer portal when it officially opens the day after the National Championship on April 7. Here's all the notable news relating to the Gophers.
Departures
Player
2025-26 stats
New school
Nehemiah Turner
0.7 PPG, 1.6 RPG, 0.3 APG
TBD
The Gophers revealed that Turner was no longer with the team in the first week of March, and it has been confirmed that he intends to enter the transfer portal.
Confirmed Gophers targets
Player
Previous college
2025-26 stats
Portal satus
TBD
Notable Minnesota natives
These are not players that the Gophers have contacted, nor players they should contact. These are simply players from Minnesota who are currently in the transfer portal.
Player
Previous college (high school)
2025-26 stats
Portal status
Casmir Chavis
UT Arlington (Park Center)
10.5 PPG, 2.6 RPG, 3.5 APG
Anthony Smith III
North Dakota (Hopkins)
7.8 PPG, 2.1 APG, 2.3 APG
Tameron Ferguson
Augustana (St. Cloud Tech)
20 PPG, 5 RPG, 6.5 APG
Committed to Arkansas State
Brogan Madson
Sioux Falls (Mankato East)
19.1 PPG, 2.4 RPG, 3 APG
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Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.Follow TonyLiebert