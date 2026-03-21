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Gophers Men’s Basketball Transfer Portal Tracker: Who’s Out, Who’s Next

This year's transfer portal officially opens the day after the National Championship on April 7.
Tony Liebert|
Dec 10, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach Niko Medved looks up at the video board during the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
Dec 10, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach Niko Medved looks up at the video board during the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

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Minnesota Golden Gophers

Players across the country are beginning to announce their intentions to enter the transfer portal when it officially opens the day after the National Championship on April 7. Here's all the notable news relating to the Gophers.

Departures

Player

2025-26 stats

New school

Nehemiah Turner

0.7 PPG, 1.6 RPG, 0.3 APG

TBD

The Gophers revealed that Turner was no longer with the team in the first week of March, and it has been confirmed that he intends to enter the transfer portal.

Confirmed Gophers targets

Player

Previous college

2025-26 stats

Portal satus

TBD

Notable Minnesota natives

These are not players that the Gophers have contacted, nor players they should contact. These are simply players from Minnesota who are currently in the transfer portal.

Player

Previous college (high school)

2025-26 stats

Portal status

Casmir Chavis

UT Arlington (Park Center)

10.5 PPG, 2.6 RPG, 3.5 APG

Anthony Smith III

North Dakota (Hopkins)

7.8 PPG, 2.1 APG, 2.3 APG

Tameron Ferguson

Augustana (St. Cloud Tech)

20 PPG, 5 RPG, 6.5 APG

Committed to Arkansas State

Brogan Madson

Sioux Falls (Mankato East)

19.1 PPG, 2.4 RPG, 3 APG

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Tony Liebert
TONY LIEBERT

Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.

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