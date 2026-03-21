Gophers Men’s Basketball Transfer Portal Tracker: Who’s Out, Who’s Next

Players across the country are beginning to announce their intentions to enter the transfer portal when it officially opens the day after the National Championship on April 7. Here's all the notable news relating to the Gophers.

Departures

Player 2025-26 stats New school Nehemiah Turner 0.7 PPG, 1.6 RPG, 0.3 APG TBD

The Gophers revealed that Turner was no longer with the team in the first week of March, and it has been confirmed that he intends to enter the transfer portal.

Confirmed Gophers targets

Player Previous college 2025-26 stats Portal satus TBD

Notable Minnesota natives

These are not players that the Gophers have contacted, nor players they should contact. These are simply players from Minnesota who are currently in the transfer portal.