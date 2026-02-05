Four-Star Forward Was In-Person for Gophers' Upset Win Over No. 10 Michigan State

The Gophers picked up their third-ranked win of the season on Wednesday night at the Barn against No. 10 Michigan State, and four-star 2026 forward Boyuan Zhang appeared to be in attendance for a visit, according to his Instagram story.

4🌟 2026 (Veritas Prep/California) forward (6'7") Boyuan Zhang appears to be at the Barn for tonight's Gophers-Michigan State game on a visit, via his IG story.



He recently visited Cal and Illinois last month. Top 100 prospect in the country.



📸 // zhang.b.y (IG) pic.twitter.com/QKmD2gq5cE — Tony Liebert (@TonyLiebert) February 5, 2026

Listed at 6-foot-7, 205 pounds, Zhang is a late-rising senior in the class of 2026. Starring at Veritas Prep in Garden Grove, California, he's a four-star recruit and the 98th-best player in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Zhang has a long list of interest from programs across the country, and he recently took an official visit to California and Illinois last month. Over the summer, he played for China in the U19 World Cup, where he averaged 14.7 points and 5.1 rebounds. He continues to make a serious name for himself in the American

The Gophers have signed three players in the 2026 recruiting class. Wayzata forward Nolen Anderson, big man Chadrack Mpoyi and East Ridge point guard Cedric Tomes make the 28th-rated class in the country, according to 247Sports. A late addition from a player like Zhang would give Niko Medved a seriously impressive recruiting class in his first cycle as head coach.

There are plenty of questions surrounding the Gophers' 2026-27 roster with injuries, returning players and incoming freshman. No matter how the offseason shakes out, it seems like help is on the way and Zhang immediately becomes another name to keep an eye on.

Gophers news, rumors and analysis