5 Key Takeaways From the Gophers' Upset Win Over No. 10 Michigan State

The Gophers jumped out to another early lead on Wednesday night against No. 10 Michigan State, but this team they were able to close things out with a 76-73 upset win to snap a seven-game losing streak. Here's what we learned.

Responding with a quick start

Sunday's 41-31 first-half at Penn State was the first time the Gophers trailed by more than five points at halftime since they trailed 51-27 at halftime against Santa Clara. They responded with an impressive 32-21 heading into the locker room on Wednesday night against No. 10 Michigan State. Minnesota's quick starts have been one of its most impressive feats since its December turnaround, so it was encouraging to see an improved effort.

Bobby Durkin has hit his stride

Durkin was viewed as Minnesota's most high-profile addition from the transfer portal last offseason after two years at Davidson. His first season in the Twin Cities has been up and down, but he has begun to find his stride. He came into Wednesday night averaging 17.3 points after his last three games, and he continued his hot streak against Michigan State with 13 points and 8 rebounds. With one year of eligibility remaining, he has the potential for a bright future at Minnesota.

Third ranked win

Minnesota has now beaten No. 10 Michigan State, No. 22 Indiana and No. 19 Iowa for three ranked wins in Niko Medved's first season as head coach. They're now 11-12 on the season, so any chances of an at-large bid into the NCAA Tournament are likely out of the picture, but they have a proof of concept. It's hard to expect much from a team that is missing four rotational players for most of the season; it's even harder to argue that Minnesota hasn't punched well above its weight this season.

Frustrating Jeremy Fears Jr.

It seems like a nightly occurrence for Minnesota's backcourt of Langston Reynolds and Isaac Asuma to slow down to other teams' best perimeter appearence. That happened again against Michigan State, with leading scorer Jeremy Fears Jr. scoring just 10 points on 4 of 11 shooting. He had 60 total points over his last two games coming into Wednesday, and he was completely shut down.

Jeremy Fears Jr. tonight against the Gophers



10 points

FGs: 4-11

Cheapest player in the Big 10



He averaged 30 PPG over his last 2 games coming into tonight. Great defense from Langston Reynolds.



pic.twitter.com/7w0s633wZd — Tony Liebert (@TonyLiebert) February 5, 2026

Cade Tyson breaks out of slump

Tyson set the Big Ten on fire when he opened the season with 20 or more points in four of his first five games with Minnesota after transferring in from North Carolina. His production has taken a serious dip without a 20-point game since Jan. 9 against USC. He wasn't able to break that streak against the Spartans with 17 points. The Gophers are at their best when Tyson is knocking down shots, and he hit just enough shots on Wednesday.

