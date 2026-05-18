Gophers Add Local High School Guard to Complete 2026-27 Roster

The Gophers are adding Academy of Holy Angels guard Blake Nixon Jr. to their 2026-27 team, according to a release from the team on Monday.

Academy of Holy Angels (MN) guard Blake Nixon Jr. has signed with the Gophers, according to the school.



Listed at 6-foot-3, he averaged 16.9p, 3.7r and 2.7a per game before suffering a season-ending injury. He will have four years of eligibility remaining.… pic.twitter.com/3y2rFb6KsR — Tony Liebert (@TonyLiebert) May 18, 2026

Listed at 6-foot-3, Nixon is expected to join the team as a preferred walk-on (PWO) in June for summer workouts. Hailing from Minneapolis, he averaged 16.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game as a senior. He shot 44 percent from the field and 37 percent from three in 12 games before suffering a season-ending knee injury.

Nixon will fill out Minnesota's 2026-27 roster as the 15th player on the team, which is the limit for teams at the Division I level. He played his AAU basketball with Hoop Habits Elite, and he had a more productive junior season with the Angels, averaging 19.8 points per game.

Walk-ons count the same to the roster limit as scholarship players since the NCAA v. House settlement was implemented. Most programs across the country still add walk-on players, and Minnesota had two last season with Max Lorenson from Eden Prairie High School and RJ Spencer, who began his college career as a manager. Lorenson will be back for another season in 2026-27 with Nixon.

Gophers 2026-27 roster

Guards

Isaac Asuma

Kyan Evans (North Carolina transfer)

Kai Shinholster

Nolan Groves (Texas Tech transfer)

Cedric Tomes (incoming freshman)

Max Lorenson

Blake Nixon Jr. (incoming freshman)

Forwards/wings

Bobby Durkin

Winters Grady (Michigan transfer)

Malachi Palmer (Villanvoa transfer)

Nolen Anderson (incoming freshman)

Big men

Jaylen Crocker-Johnson

Malick Kordel (Michigan transfer)

Grayson Groves

Chadrack Mpoyi

Nixon took some unofficial visits to other Division I programs, and he was on campus at the University of Minnesota last December to see a practice. He will have the traditional four years of eligibility when he arrives on campus in June.