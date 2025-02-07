Gophers aim for another ranked win at home against reeling Illinois
The Gophers have another opportunity to pick up a ranked win at Williams Arena on Saturday against No. 23 Illinois. Most betting markets view the Fighting Illini as 8.5-point favorites.
Led by potential top 10 NBA Draft pick Kasparas Jakucionis, Illinois is one of the most talented teams in the country. Their star freshman guard is averaging 15.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game on 46.2/34.3/82.4 shooting splits.
After a 12-3 start to the season, Illinois looked like a potential contender in the Big Ten. They've since lost four of their last seven games, but still find themselves ranked inside of the top 20 of the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) rankings and KenPom.com's ratings.
It's not just Jakucionis. The Fighting Illini have talented big man Tomislav Ivisic, who's averaging 12.8 points and 8.5 rebounds per game, but his status for Saturday is up in the air after he suffered an ankle injury that took him out of their Wednesday loss to Rutgers. Their talented trio is rounded out by Arizona transfer guard Kylan Boswell, who's averaging 11.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. On paper, there are not many teams in the country that can offer up a better big three.
Subscribe to our free YouTube channel for fresh Gophers content
KenPom.com gives Illinois the 23rd-best offensive rating in the country and the 16th-best defensive rating. They've picked up wins over Missouri, Wisconsin and Arkansas at home, but recent losses to Rutgers and Nebraska on the road prove that there are some chinks in their armor.
Prediction:
This will be a game that Femi Odukale will need to showcase his defensive versatility if Minnesota wants any chance of slowing down Illinois. If he's able to give Jakucionis some fits and the Gophers try and let someone else beat them, there's no reason they cannot be competitive.
This game being played at 5 p.m. CT on a Saturday at Williams Arena plays into the Gophers' favor, as there should be another raucous home environment. Illinois could also be without sophomore guard Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn, who's dealing with the flu.
Ben Johnson said himself that a loud home crowd can be the difference in five points. I think we see Dawson Garcia turn in another all-time performance and Minnesota picks up its third win over a ranked opponent at home this season.
- Score: Minnesota 75 Illinois 71