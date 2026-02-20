Gophers Line Up Several Official Visits as 2027 Recruiting Cycle Heats Up

The Gophers had a busy Thursday on the high school recruiting trail. They landed a verbal commitment from Mississippi RB Greg Hargrow, and they lined up official visits with several more 2027 recruits. Here's what you need to know.

Bryce Kish, LB (Howell, Michigan)

Standing at 6-foot-4, 220 pounds, Kish is listed as an athlete (ATH) on most recruiting services, but Minnesota is recruiting him as a linebacker. He had a very productive junior season at running back with nearly 800 yards from scrimmage and 15 total touchdowns at Howell High School. He has another official visit scheduled with Purdue, while Michigan and Michigan State are bound to be involved in his recruitment.

Sean Rice, LB (Evergreen Park, Illinois)

Rice is another player being pursued by Gophers linebackers coach Mariano Sori-Marin. He had 123 total tackles as a junior at St. Laurence High School, and he has five Power Conference offers. Listed at 6-foot-3, 215 pounds, he could quickly rise up recruiting boards. Illinois and Purdue are the other two schools currently showing the most interest.

Hunter Haug, S (Spring Branch, TX)

Haug is a star athlete at Smithson Valley High School, which won the Texas 5A D-I state championship in 2025. He ran an impressive 11.39-second 100m as a sophomore, and he reportedly has 4.31s speed in the 40-yard dash. He had 2,053 all-purpose yards and 16 total touchdowns as a junior, to go along with 57 total tackles on the defensive side of the ball.

His other top offers include Oklahoma State, Houston and San Diego State. He was offered a scholarship from the Gophers on Feb. 18, and he scheduled his official visit the following day.

Maxwell Miles, S (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Andre Hyppolite, S (Miami, Florida)

Other confirmed 2027 official visits

The Gophers' annual summer splash recruiting period is under 100 days away on May 29. There will be plenty more 2027 recruits they schedule official visits with between now and then, but they currently have four uncommitted players slated to be on campus from May 29 to May 31.