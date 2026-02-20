Former NFL Tight End Appears to Be Joining Gophers Coaching Staff

Spring football is right around the corner, and it appears Minnesota will be adding former NFL tight end Brandon Bostick to its coaching staff for the 2026-27 season.

Bostick played five total NFL seasons for the Packers, Vikings, Cardinals and Jets. He totaled 17 receptions, 186 yards and two touchdown. He infamously fumbled an onside kick in the 2015 NFC Championship game against the Seahawks, which eventually led to Green Bay blowing a late lead.

He the University of North Dakota's coaching staff in 2025, and he coached tight ends last season under current Gophers wide receivers coach Isaac Fruechte. According to his profile on X, he appears to be following Fruechte to Minnesota, and he will continue helping out with the tight ends.

Brandon Bostick's current X profile. | Account: @Bostick11 (X)

Eric Koehler is entering his third season as Minnesota's tight ends coach, so Bostick will likely be helping in an assistant role. His specific title has not been announced, but it's always good to have a former NFL veteran on staff.

The Gophers made multiple coaching staff changes this offseason by bringing in Fruechte, Mohamed Ibrahim as running backs coach, Daniel Da Prato as special teams coordinator and promoting C.J. Robbins to defensive line coach, among others. Bostick will provide another valuable voice.

Minnesota is in the middle of winter workouts, but spring football is right around the corner. They will also host their first spring game in several years on April 25.