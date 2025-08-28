All Gophers

Gophers among impressive top 6 for 2026 4-star guard Lucas Morillo

Niko Medved and Minnesota men's basketball are in the mix to land some big-time high school recruits.

Minnesota Gophers head coach Niko Medved.
Minnesota Gophers head coach Niko Medved.
The Gophers are among the top six schools being considered by 2026 four-star guard Lucas Morillo, he told Rivals' Joe Tipton on Thursday.

It's impressive company for Niko Medved and Minnesota: UCLA, Texas, Virginia, Marquette, and Illinois. Those are five of the 41 winningest college basketball programs in the country since 2000-01. (For context, the Gophers are 120th in wins during that span). They're big-budget programs that have won national titles or are at least perennial NCAA Tournament participants.

Morillo is a 6'6" guard who attends The Newman School in Boston. He's listed by 247 Sports' composite rankings as the top player in Massachusetts and the No. 62 overall player in his class. He's had a strong summer on the EYBL circuit and in the FIBA U19 World Cup, where he played for the Dominican Republic.

This week, Morillo is in Minneapolis on an official visit. Also on campus is his teammate at Newman, 6'10" big man Quinn Costello (who is also a four-star, top-100 2026 recruit). It would be massive for the Gophers if they can add either of those players — and the dream is that the possibility exists of landing commitments from both.

Currently, the Gophers have two committed players in their 2026 class. Both are in-state three-star recruits: PG Cedric Tomes from East Ridge and wing Nolen Anderson from Wayzata.

