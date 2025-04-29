Gophers announce Big Ten opponents for 2025-26 season
Gophers men's basketball has announced its Big Ten opponents for the 2025-26 season. Indiana, Northwestern and Wisconsin are the only three teams they will face twice.
Minnesota's home-only opponents include Iowa, Maryland, Michigan State, Nebraska, Rutgers, UCLA and USC. It will be the first time UCLA has played at Williams Arena since 1969 and it will be USC's first time ever playing in Minneapolis.
The Gophers will travel to Illinois, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, Washington and Oregon. It will mark Minnesota's first trip to Eugene since 2002 and first game in Seattle since 1990.
New head coach Niko Medved will face rival Wisconsin at the Barn and the Kohl Center in 2025-26. The new-look Gophers will also get two chances to face Indiana and Northwestern.
There are still a lot of dominoes to fall in the transfer portal, but Purdue, Illinois, Michigan and Oregon look like four of the best teams in the conference, presenting challenging road tests for the Gophers.
Former Minnesota big man Pharrel Payne will come back to the Barn with Maryland, while teams like Nebraska and Rutgers currently look like favorable home matchups.
Northwestern currently projects near the bottom of the conference, but Indiana and Wisconsin look like top-half teams, so the Gophers will face plenty of challenges in what should be a loaded Big Ten once again.