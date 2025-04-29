Gophers announce Big Ten opponents for 2025-26 season

𝔹𝟙𝔾 ℕ𝔼𝕎𝕊‼️



Our 2025-26 home and away @B1GMBBall opponents have been announced!



Release: https://t.co/XtUFr1KwYd

Season 🎟: https://t.co/fVeIByajzd pic.twitter.com/xeimRxcV5p