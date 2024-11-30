Gophers blow past Ragin' Cajuns, move to 9-0 in nonconference play
Gophers women's basketball continues to have no trouble with their nonconference schedule, as they blew out Louisiana 68-48, moving to 9-0 on the season.
After beating Houston by 17 points on Friday, the Gophers played their second and final game of the Big Easy Classic on Saturday against Louisiana in New Orleans. It has been a theme all season, but the Gophers quickly jumped out to a 22-8 after the first quarter.
Michigan transfer Taylor Woodson had eight points and Minnesota shot 10-16 from the field as a team. The Ragin' Cajuns fought back with a 15-11 second quarter, as the Gophers went ice-cold, shooting 4-15 as a team. Minnesota led 33-23 heading into halftime and Mallory Heyer led all scorers with 11 points.
The Ragin' Cajuns cut the Gophers' lead to four with 7:15 remaining in the third quarter, which is one of the shortest leads Minnesota has held in a second half all season. The Gophers made a huge response, ending the third quarter on a 17-4 run, carrying a 50-33 lead into the final quarter of play.
The Gophers coasted and the fourth quarter and cruised to a 68-48 victory. Heyer led the Gophers with 20 points on 7-13 shooting, which was a game-high and a season-high for the junior forward. Sophomore guard Grace Grocholski was the only other Gophers player in double figures with 14 points.
Saturday was Minnesota's fourth game without star guard Mara Braun who is out indefinitely with a foot injury. They have yet to face a team that is near the competition they'll face in Big Ten play this year, but they've proved that they're a much deeper team than last season.
They will have another nonconference game against North Florida on Tuesday at the Barn. The Ospreys are 0-7 against Division I opponents this season. The Gophers will face their first Big Ten test of the season on Sunday, Dec. 8 against No. 25 Nebraska on the road.