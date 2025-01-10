Gophers commit Tori Oehrlein continues to dominate, setting MN prep record
Crosby-Ironton four-star guard Tori Oehrlein verbally committed to the Gophers in November and it looks like they will have a future star when she arrives on campus in 2026. She has absolutely dominated to begin her junior campaign.
Oehrlein has been putting up unbelievable numbers all season, averaging 29.8 points, 16.7 rebounds, 9.5 assists and 7.3 steals per game — and her performance on Tuesday night might've been her most impressive.
The 5-foot-11 guard broke the Minnesota high school girls basketball state record with 21 assists in a 113-33 victory over Hinckley-Finlayson. She ended Tuesday night's game with a ridiculous box score of 30 points, 21 assists, 12 rebounds and 12 steals, marking her third quadruple-double of the season.
Oehrlein is only a junior this year, so head coach Dawn Plitzuweit and the Gophers will have to wait more than a year until she's able to play for Minnesota. Crosby-Ironton is a perfect 14-0 this season and Oehrlein looks like one of the best players in the state regardless of class.
According to ESPN's recruiting rankings, Oehrlein ranks No. 43 nationally in the class of 2026. The only high schooler in Minnesota who ranks high in 2026 is Kentucky commit Maddyn Greenway, who ranks 18th nationally.
Greenway, the daughter of former Vikings linebacker Chad Greenway, is averaging 31.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 4.8 steals per game at Providence Academy.
Another high school phenom who has been offered by the Gophers is Duluth Marshall ninth-grader Chloe Johnson. The class of 2028 recruit is averaging 28.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 3.8 steals per game for the Hilltoppers.
