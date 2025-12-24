Star running back unsure if he'll return to Gophers in 2026

Big news on Christmas Eve as Gophers reporter Andy Greder of the Pioneer Press says standout running back Darius Taylor isn't sure if he'll return to Minnesota for his senior season.

According to Greder, Taylor told him that "he has not yet made a decision on if he's coming back for his senior season in 2026."

With running back Fame Ijeboi already announcing his plans to enter the transfer portal, Minnesota's running back room could be in serious trouble if Taylor doesn't return next season.

Taylor isn't the only marquee Gopher who remains undecided. According to Gophers insider Ryan Burns, defensive end Anthony Smith also said Wednesday that he's focused on Friday's Rate Bowl against New Mexico before he turning his attention to his future.

Talked with both Darius Taylor and Anthony Smith just now in Phoenix.



Nothing decided yet for next year as they're focused on the bowl game. — Ryan Burns (@RyanBurnsMN) December 24, 2025

Both Taylor and Smith are eligible for the NFL Draft, but it's unclear if either player is mulling a transition to professional football or waiting to see if they can make more NIL money if they enter the transfer portal.

It does appear that both will play in the Rate Bowl at 3:30 p.m. CT on Friday, and it could be another big day for Taylor, who has averaged 27.5 carries and 160.5 rushing yards and two touchdowns in two career bowl games.

He exploded for 208 yards in 2023 against Bowling Green, and he had 113 rushing yards last season against Virginia Tech in the Duke's Mayo Bowl.