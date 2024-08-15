Gophers could potentially face 'World's Tallest Teenager' in Nov. tournament
At an astounding 7-foot-9 (not a mistake) Florida Gators freshman Olivier Rioux towers over, well, everybody. This November, Ben Johnson and the Gophers men's basketball team could be tasked with finding a way to shutdown the Gators' freshman skyscraper.
Minnesota will be one of four teams taking part in the 2024 ESPN Events Invitational this November. The Gators will take part in the tournament as well. Wake Forest and Wichita State are the other two teams scheduled to play in the tournament on Nov. 28 and 29 in Kissimmee, Fla.
Matchups for the tournament have not yet been set, meaning a potential showdown with Rioux and the Gators could be on the cards for the Gophers.
Dawson Garcia is the tallest member on the Gophers roster this season, listed at 6-foot-11, a full 10 inches shorter than the Gators freshman. According to 247Sports, Rioux was a three-star recruit out of IMG Academy and was the No. 59 best center in the nation in the 2024 recruiting class.
Rioux owns the Guinness World Record for the tallest teenager on the planet. When he steps on the court this season, he will be the tallest player to play college basketball in history, surpassing Purdue's Zach Edey by five inches. According to Florida's official roster, Rioux stood 6-foot-1 at 8 years old and crossed the 7-foot mark the summer before seventh grade.