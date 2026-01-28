Gophers Down to Just Seven Healthy Scholarship Players Against Wisconsin

The Gophers will have just seven healthy scholarship players for Wednesday night's game at Wisconsin. Cade Tyson and Nehemiah Turner joined a growing list of players listed on the Big Ten's availability report.

Tyson left Saturday's loss against Nebraska with an ankle injury, so his absence shouldn't come as a surprise. Reserve big man Nehemiah Turner is a surprise addition since he hasn't appeared in a game since Dec. 21 against Campbell. Turner and Tyson, joining Chance Stephens, Chansey Willis Jr., BJ Omot and Robert Vaihola, give Minnesota just seven healthy scholarship players.

Potential rotation

G: Isaac Asuma

G: Langston Reynolds

F: Bobby Durkin

F: Grayson Grove

F: Jaylen Crocker-Johnson

6th: Kai Shinholster

7th: Maximus Gizzi

8th: RJ Spencer

9th: Max Lorenson

Spencer and Lorenson joined Minnesota's roster in the offseason as preferred walk-ons, and Gizzi transferred to the program from the NAIA level at Huntington University. Shinholster and Grove have been Minnesota's bench players for the majority of the season, and one of them will likely move into the starting lineup against the Badgers.

Gizzi has averaged just 2.0 minutes in five games, Spencer has seen the floor four times, and Lorenson hasn't once. Minnesota will essentially have just six players with any significant college experience available against Wisconsin.

Injuries have been a significant obstacle for Niko Medved in his first season at Minnesota, and he will be tested even more on Wednesday night. The Gophers' contest against the Badgers is set to tip off at 8 p.m. CT, and it will be broadcast on Big Ten Network (BTN).

