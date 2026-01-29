What We Learned From Another Gophers Blown Lead at Wisconsin

Despite having seven healthy scholarship players, Minnesota was able to give Wisconsin all it could handle before losing 67-63 in Madison. Here's what we learned.

Another blow second-half lead

Minnesota has led at halftime of three games in its current six-game losing streak. A serious lack of depth has routinely caught up to the Gophers, and they've run out of gas. With only seven healthy scholarship players on Wednesday night against the Badgers, there has been no better example of that trend. They led by 18 points heading into halftime, and that advantage evaporated in the blink of an eye again.

Seven healthy scholarship players

Minnesota has battled injuries all season, but that was put to the test extremely hard on Wednesday night with Cade Tyson (ankle) and Nehemiah Turner joining a long list of inactive players. The Gophers had just nine healthy players, seven of whom are on scholarship. NAIA transfer Maximus Gizzi played three total minutes, but it was essentially a six-man rotation.

Wisconsin losing streak grows to 11

The Gophers came into Wednesday night with 10 straight losses to their biggest rival, Wisconsin. Their last win over the Badgers came on February 9, 2020, which was 2,181 days ago. After another narrow loss, Niko Medved will likely have to wait until next season before getting another crack at Wisconsin. It's hard to think Minnesota won't be itching for next season's regular-season matchup after two hard-fought losses that were right in front of them.

Bobby Durkin's hot start

After Wisconsin hit a three-pointer to start the game, Minnesota proceeded to go on a 25-6 run, and a major reason was 14 points from Bobby Durkin and eight straight to begin the game. It seemed like his start to the game gave the Gophers the confidence they needed to know they could compete with the Badgers despite the injuries. He finished with a season-high 20 points on 7 of 8 shooting from the field.

Backcourt battle

Langston Reynolds has played like an All-Big Ten defender all season, and Minnesota's backcourt was able to limit Wisconsin guard John Blackwell and Nick Boyd to just seven points in the first-half. Much like the earlier season matchup at the Barn, things completely flipped in the second half. Wisconsin's duo finished with 43 total points, and Minnesota had no answer for them in the second half.

