Gophers fall to Kansas on the road in battle of undefeateds
Minnesota women's basketball suffered its first loss of the season Wednesday night, falling 63-57 at Allen Fieldhouse to the Kansas Jayhawks.
Kansas (5-0) built a 10-point lead in the first quarter before Minnesota (4-1) rallied to trail by only two points at the half. In the third quarter, the Jayhawks extended the lead back to six points. Every time the Gophers tied the game, Kansas responded.
The only time Minnesota had the lead all night was for 23 seconds late in the second quarter, when Grace Grocholski hit a three-pointer to put the Gophers up 25-23 with 2:03 to play. Kansas called a timeout and scored with 1:41 to tie the game, and that was that.
Tori McKinney led the Gophers with 14 points, while Mara Braun scored 13 and Grocholski finished with 11. But Braun was 5 of 15 shooting, including 1 of 8 from three. As a team, the Gophers shot 5 of 23 from deep.
Kansas was led by S'Mya Nichols, who scored 24 points, including half of them at the free-throw line, where she was a perfect 12 for 12.
The Gophers host South Florida on Nov. 24, and then take on Samford on Dec. 1. Those are the final tuneups before they open the Big Ten schedule against No. 9 Indiana.