Gophers hold off Missouri State, advance to third round of WBIT
The Gophers trailed for only 50 seconds in an impressive 78-71 win over Missouri State on the road on Sunday. They will now face Gonzaga in the third round of the Women's Basketball Invitational Tournament (WBIT) on Thursday.
Despite earning a 2-seed, the Gophers had to play their second straight road game due to last week's Minnesota boy's basketball state tournament at Williams Arena, but it didn't seem to bother them.
Much like Thursday's win over Toledo, the Gophers jumped out to a commanding 27-12 lead after the first quarter. They were playing with substantially more energy attempting 20 field goals in the first quarter, compared to Missouri State, who attempted only 11.
Minnesota's uberly efficient first half continued with 17-36 (47.2%) shooting from the field and a 6-12 (50%) mark from beyond the arc. The Lady Bears responded with a competitive second quarter, but Gophers forward Annika Stewart led all scorers with 11 first-half points, as they carried a 42-27 lead into the locker room.
Sophomore guard Grace Grocholski started the second half red-hot with three made three-pointers and 11 points in the third quarter. Missouri State wouldn't go away, as they out-scored the Gophers 24-22 and it was a 13-point game heading into the final 10 minutes.
The Gophers led 66-51 with 8:53 to go, but the Lady Bears stormed all the way back to make it 73-70 with 28 seconds left. Minnesota was able to knock down its free throws and overcome a porous fourth quarter shooting the ball, holding onto a 78-71 victory.
Grocholski and Stewart both led the Gophers with 18 points, while Amaya Battle added 15 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists. They out-rebounded Missouri State 43-27, led by a game-high 12 boards from Mallory Heyer.
Minnesota will now face 4-seed Gonzaga on Thursday, March 27. As the higher seed, they will have the right to host the game, and Williams Arena should be available. There has not been an official announcement of where the game will be played, but there's a good chance it could be at home for the Gophers.
