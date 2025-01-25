Gophers knock off No. 15 Oregon in front of raucous crowd
The red-hot Gophers continued their improved play on Saturday afternoon with another huge win against No. 15 Oregon 77-69.
The Gophers were playing in front of their biggest home crowd of the season and they fed off their energy as soon as the game tipped off. Minnesota began 10-14 from the field and quickly jumped out to a 27-11 lead before giving Oregon a chance to even settle into the game.
The Ducks are too good of a team to give up and they answered with a 12-2 run of their own. Minnesota continued to control the temp with 13 assists on 17 made field goals, highlighted by beautiful around ball movement on a Lu'Cye Patterson three late in the half.
Dawson Garcia led Minnesota with 14 first-half points and Parker Fox added 10 more, as the Gophers led 44-38 heading into the locker room.
The pace of the game slowed down precipitously in the second half and it was a defensive slugfest down the stretch. Great energy from Fox on both ends of the floor, impressive ball movement and continued scoring from Garcia was Minnesota's game plan in the final 20 minutes.
It was another nail-biter down to the wire, but the Gophers' growing experience in close games helped them close things out 77-69 for their third straight Big Ten win and they now move to 11-9 on the season.
Fox recorded the first double-double of his Gophers career with 13 points and 11 rebounds before fouling out, but Garcia looked like a future NBA player with 31 points on 13-19 shooting from the field.
Life in the Big Ten does not any easier for the Gophers, as they will now look ahead to a Tuesday night game on the road against No. 8 Michigan State. Minnesota has won three straight Quad 1 games and they'll have a chance to make it four in East Lansing.