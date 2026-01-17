As the transfer portal closes, what it means for Gophers football

This year's NCAA football transfer portal "closed" on Friday. Here's what it means for the Gophers.

Friday was the deadline for non-graduate Division I players to enter their names into the portal and still be eligible for the 2026 season. Exceptions would include a coaching change or receiving a waiver from the NCAA.

Players who've already entered their name into the portal before Friday's deadline do not have a deadline for when they have to join a team. The start of the spring semester at many schools, like the University of Minnesota, on Tuesday will make it more challenging, but many players will still be getting recruited well into January.

Minnesota officially welcomes 19 incoming transfers to its program this week. 247Sports currently ranks the class as the 31st-best in the country.

Incoming transfers

QB Michael Merdinger – Liberty

RB Jaron Thomas – Purdue

RB T.J. Thomas – Elon

WR Perry Thompson – Auburn

WR Zion Steptoe – Tulsa

WR Noah Jennings – Cincinnati

TE Kaden Helms – Oklahoma

OT Bennett Warren – Tennessee

DT Xion Chapman – FIU

DT Naquan Crowder – Marshall

DT Sid Kaba – Marshall

EDGE TJ Bush – Cal

LB Andrew Marshall – Eastern Michigan

CB Aydan West – Michigan State

S Elisha West – Michigan State

S Mekhai Smith – Lehigh

S Parker Knutson – Southwest Minnesota State

K Beckham Sunderland – Michigan

P Zachary Robbins – Utah State

It seems unlikely that Minnesota will add any more transfers between now and the start of the 2026 season. This is the first year of the portal era with only one window, and no second window in the spring, so there could be some exceptions.

Ultimately, this is the time when fans and coaches can truly get a read on who is on their 2026 roster. The Gophers officially announced coaching staff changes on Friday, and we're now past the chaotic part of the offseason.

The next step for Minnesota and many programs across the country is winter workouts, and then spring football won't typically begin until after spring break, which is March 17 this year at the University of Minnesota.

The calendar for college football seemingly changes every year, but it seems as if we're past the busy part of this year's offseason. The Gophers will now gear up with their 2026 roster and coaching staff.

