Gophers signee Parker Jefferson records triple-double in high school game
Three-star big man Parker Jefferson is Minnesota's top signee in its 2025 high school recruiting class. He is dominating high school basketball in Inglewood, California, most notably recording a triple-double in one of his team's games earlier this week.
Listed at 6-foot-9 and 230 pounds, Jefferson is originally from Waxahachie, Texas, but he transferred to Inglewood High School for his senior season. He recorded his first career triple-double on Monday night against Los Alamitos in a thrilling 92-90 win. Jefferson finished the game with 18 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists.
Back in November, Jefferson chose the Gophers over USC and other top programs, including Texas A&M, Iowa, and Oklahoma State. According to 247Sports' composite rankings, he is the 167th-best recruit in the country, the No. 27 center, and the No. 19 player in California.
Stay up to date on all things Gophers by bookmarking Minnesota Gophers On SI, subscribing to our YouTube channel, and signing up to receive our free Gophers newsletter.
In 22 games this season, Jefferson is averaging 15.9 points, 10.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 2.2 blocks per game. Inglewood boasts a 21-6 record and is ranked as the 25th-best team in California, according to MaxPreps.
Nine of the Gophers' 13 scholarship players will run out of eligibility after this season, so the roster will likely look much different in 2025-26. Jefferson could play a key role moving forward. With Dawson Garcia departing after this season, Minnesota will need an offensively skilled big man, and Jefferson appears to have the potential to fill that role.
The rest of the Gophers' 2025 high school recruiting class includes guard Kai Shinholster and wing Jacob Ross.
Related: Gophers snap decade drought with rare win over Hawkeyes in Iowa