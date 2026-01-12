Gophers look to snap nine-game losing streak against rival Badgers

The Gophers have completely changed the vibes of their season, winning six of their last eight games. They'll now look to break a nine-game losing streak against Wisconsin on Tuesday night at the Barn, and look to pick up their first win in the rivalry since 2020.

Minnesota's last win over the Badgers came on February 9, 2020, which will be 2,165 days ago when things tip off on Tuesday night. That was one of the final games Richard Pitino coached for the Gophers.

How to watch

Day: Tuesday, Jan. 13

Time: 6 p.m. CT

TV channel: Big Ten Network (BTN)

Radio: KFAN FM 100.3

Wisconsin preview

The Badgers began the season ranked in the Associated Press (AP) top-25 poll. They had a bumpy end to nonconference play with losses to No. 9 BYU, TCU, No. 23 Nebraska and Villanova in overtime, all before the calendar flipped to 2026.

They responded with arguably the most impressive win of the season last Saturday. Wisconsin became the first team to knock off No. 2 Michigan, which looked like an absolute buzzsaw this season, and it happened in Ann Arbor. The Badgers are now 11-5 heading into Tuesday's matchup at the Barn.

Wisconsin guard John Blackwell (25), center right, celebrates 91-88 win over Michigan at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Keys to the game

Wisconsin has a dynamic offense led by its backcourt. San Diego State transfer Nick Boyd is averaging a team-high 19.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. He's joined by preseason All-Big Ten veteran John Blackwell, who's averaging 18.0 points and

The Badgers have plenty of Minnesota flavor again with former Lakeville North big man Nolan Winter as their top frontcourt player, and former Gophers guard Braeden Carrington is firmly in the rotation with 13.0 minutes per game.

Prediction

Minnesota's perimeter defense will be heavily tested again for the third straight game. Langston Reynolds has done an impressive job against Bennett Sritz from Iowa and USC's Chad Baker-Mazara, and it will be interesting to see if he's matched up with Boyd or Blackwell, depending on how Minnesota approaches its game plan.

What I've seen from the Gophers over the last month makes me fully believe they will be competitive in this game. But as we saw on Friday, their margin for error is incredibly thin due to their seven-man rotation. One player in foul trouble or one injury can completely derail their game plan. I think Minnesota does just enough and sneaks away with another close win.

Score: Minnesota 74, Wisconsin 71

Gophers news, rumors and analysis