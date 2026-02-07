Indiana Escapes With Overtime Win Over Wisconsin After Controversial Foul Call

A game between two Big Ten teams on the bubble ended in controversy.

The Indiana Hoosiers escaped with a 78-77 overtime win over the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday after multiple contentious calls went the way of the Hoosiers with just seconds remaining in the game. First, the Badgers were up by one point with under 30 seconds left in overtime when guard Nick Boyd attempted to dribble out some of the clock while weaving away from the basket. Indiana appeared to be trying to intentionally foul, but caught a break when Boyd made contact with Hoosiers guard Connor Enright, resulting in an offensive foul instead.

This play will be forgotten in the grand scheme of things, but Indiana’s Connor Enright drawing an offensive foul on Nick Boyd was the key play in the Indiana v Wisconsin game pic.twitter.com/WD6tIxHfbg — College Hoops Database (@CollegeHoopsTIk) February 7, 2026

Then, on the ensuing possession with the Hoosiers trailing by one point and under 10 seconds left in the game, guard Lamar Wilkerson drove towards the basket with the Badgers’ John Blackwell defending him. Blackwell appeared to make contact with Wilkerson, who was in the process of falling to the floor. To his frustration, Blackwell was whistled for a blocking foul, putting Wilkerson to the free throw line.

YOU MAKE THE CALL 🫵



John Blackwell is whistled for a CRUCIAL blocking foul that gave Indiana the win from the FT line 👀



Was it the right call? 🤔pic.twitter.com/Bdl4KzJPQr — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) February 7, 2026

The senior guard promptly drained both foul shots, ultimately securing the victory for the Hoosiers.

After the game, Badgers coach Greg Gard was asked about the officiating.

“I haven’t seen the second one,” Gard said. “But the one there at the end [Boyd’s foul]—I've never seen anything like that. I don't know. They’re trying to foul. They actually fouled us three times coming up the floor and they didn’t call it.

Greg Gard on the late foul calls in overtime:



"I've never seen anything like that. I don't know... I don't understand that call. I've never seen that type of call be made. I guess there's a first for everything."pic.twitter.com/iP6ROvze2L — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) February 7, 2026

“Offensively, we were driving away from the basket. I don't understand that call. I’ll get more clarification. I've never seen that type of call be made. I guess there's a first for everything.”

All told, there were 34 combined fouls assessed to the Hoosiers and Badgers. When asked if the last two calls were consistent with the whistle he had seen for much of the game, Gard had even less to say.

“No,” he said simply.

Boyd acknowledged the nature of the call, but also felt like the Badgers didn't do themselves any favors with how they played throughout the contest.

“Tough call,” Boyd said of the offensive foul, according to Evan Flood. “We just put ourselves in that position.”

To that end, Wisconsin was outmuscled in the paint, where the Hoosiers scored 44 points to the Badgers’ 28. And the Badgers offense, which has shot 45.3% from the field this season, struggled to the tune of 38% shooting on Saturday.

The win was an important one for Hoosiers’ tournament case, while the defeat sent the fellow bubble-dwelling Badgers into shakier ground.

More College Basketball on Sports Illustrated