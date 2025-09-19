Gophers recruiting class cracks top 10 nationally — but will it last?
After a third commitment in the 2026 cycle on Thursday, Minnesota's recruiting class currently ranks sixth in the country according to 247Sports. By the time all of the top prospects in the country sign, the Gophers' class will likely be nowhere near that rank, but let's break down why.
There are 15 five-star recruits in the 2026 class, according to 247Sports, and only two of them are currently committed to a program. Landing any recruit of that caliber will vault a program's class immediately into the top 10. Furthermore, there are only nine players currently in the top 50 of their rankings who are committed to a program. Minnesota's ranking in the top 10 is essentially because Niko Medved and his staff have gotten a head start.
With that being established, Medved's initial high school recruiting cycle should not be completely discredited. Wayzata High School star Nolen Anderson has usurped his teammate Christian Wiggins as the state's top prospect, according to 247Sports. East Ridge guard Cedric Tomes provides the Gophers with two in-state prospects in the cycle.
Hailing from Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Chadrack Mpoyi is nowhere near his basketball ceiling. Minnesota's current roster lacks some size, with only one player over 6-foot-8, so he will be a fascinating long-term prospect to watch develop.
With three verbal commitments, it would mark the first time that Minnesota has added more than two high school recruits since the 2022 cycle, which was Ben Johnson's first with the program. It hasn't even been six months since Medved was hired, but he has already established a solid pipeline for the program.
There's a good chance that Minnesota isn't even done recruiting in the class of 2026. Four-star, Florida guard Joseph Hartman is wrapping up an official visit with the Gophers, and four-star New York guard Lucas Morillo remains uncommitted after his official visit last month. A commitment from either player would significantly change the Gophers' outlook for the cycle.
Would the Gophers' current class completely alter the long-term potential of the program? Probably not, but it does raise the floor, and it provides consistency, which is something the program hasn't had in quite a while.