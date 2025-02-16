Gophers women's basketball can't overcome turnovers in loss to Oregon
The Gophers women's basketball team made a fourth-quarter push, but it ultimately couldn't overcome turnovers and two hot quarters from Oregon in a 76-70 loss Sunday at Williams Arena in Minneapolis. It's the Gophers' second straight loss.
The Gophers (19-8, 7-8 Big Ten) cut a 14-point deficit down to four with 2 minutes, 41 seconds after Grace Grocholski drilled a 3-pointer that forced a timeout from the Ducks (18-8, 9-6). The Gophers missed their next two shots, and when Amaya Battle hit a jumper to cut it back to four with 50 seconds remaining, the U tried to make a stand without fouling.
Deja Kelly made a layup for Oregon to push it back to a six-point advantage with 24 seconds remaining. Tori McKinney made a pair of free throws to cut it back down to four with 17 seconds remaining, but the U was forced to intentionally foul from there, and Peyton Scott knocked down a pair from the free-throw line. There just wasn't enough time remaining.
The Gophers were outscored by six points in each the second and third quarters when Oregon shot 17 for 31 from the field (55%). Minnesota also didn't do itself any favors with 17 turnovers in the game, which translated to 23 Ducks points.
The Gophers had a balanced offensive effort with four players scoring in double figures, led by Grocholski's 16 points. Sophie Hart had 15 points and six rebounds; Battle posted 14 points, six assists and five boards; and Mallory Heyer had another double-double with 11 points and 14 rebounds. But all the U's offensive production came from its starting unit.
Oregon's bench outscored Minnesota's reserves 28-5. Between that and the turnovers, that offset a lot of good things the Gophers had going like their shooting from the field (46%) and 3 (60%) and their dominant effort on the glass in which they outrebounded the Ducks 42-26. Minnesota also assisted on 17 of its 27 made shots (63%). It just wasn't enough.
Kelly led the Ducks with 20 points, seven assists and five rebounds. Elisa Mevius scored 19 points on 7-for-8 shooting.
The Gophers will look to bounce back from the two-game skid when they visit Purdue for a 6 p.m. tipoff on Wednesday.