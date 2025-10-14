Gophers women's basketball snubbed from preseason AP Top 25
Despite returning their top six scorers from last season's Women's Basketball Invitational Tournament (WBIT) championship team, the Gophers were left off the preseason AP top 25 poll.
Subscribe: Sign up to receive the free Gophers On SI newsletter
The Gophers received 15 votes, as the fifth in the "others receiving votes" category, which means they're technically ranked 30th to begin the season. Six Big Ten teams are ranked in the top 25, and Washington and Ohio State are ranked 26th and 27th, which means eight of Minnesota's conference peers received more votes.
Minnesota's run in the WBIT propelled them to a 25-11 record, which is their most wins as a program since the 2004-05 season. That season ended with an NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 birth. The media seems to be taking a wait-and-see approach with the Gophers this season, in terms of taking the next step as a team, and getting back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since the 2017-18 season.
The health of star guard Mara Braun will likely determing Minnesota's ceiling this season. She averaged 17.0 points per game in her last full season, and she was one of 21 on the USA Women's AmeriCup trials roster this summer. She played only five games last season due to injury, so the Gophers are essentially adding an All-Big Ten caliber player to a WBIT Championship roster.
Six ranked teams on the schedule
Minnesota's first regular season game is only three weks away on November 4 against North Dakota. An improved nonconference slate does not include any teams that are ranked in the preseason AP top 25, and the Gophers first test against a ranked opponent will come on Dec. 7 at Williams Arena against No. 10 Maryland.
They will face five more Big Ten teams that are ranked in the preseason poll. Jan. 5 at No. 13 Michigan, Jan. 11 vs. No. 18 USC, Jan. 14 vs. No. 3 UCLA, Feb. 5 at No. 21 Iowa and Feb. 22 vs. No. 22 Michigan State.
If the Gophers start out fast in the nonconference slate of their schedule, the Big Ten opener against Maryland could be a huge game for the program against former head coach Brenda Frese. Minnesota will have plenty of opportunities to prove itself as a contender this season, but it will start the season on the outside looking in.