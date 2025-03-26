Grayson Grove confirms he'll stick with Gophers under Niko Medved
Grayson Grove has announced plans to remain at the University of Minnesota and play for new head coach Niko Medved.
Grove, a 6-foot-9 forward from Alexandria, Minn., redshirted his freshman season and has four years of eligibility remaining. He joins guard Isaac Asuma as Gophers players who are staying home despite the coaching change from Ben Johnson to Medved, who was introduced as the new head coach on Tuesday.
Grove likely would've been a Mr. Basketball contender during his senior year of high school if not for an injury limiting him to 16 games. Despite the injury, he averaged 16.4 pounds and 7.3 rebounds per game as a senior. He was even more dominant as a junior, averaging 20 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.
Overall, Grove was the ninth-ranked senior in Minnesota's 2024 high school graduating class, per 247Sports. That class was loaded and featured top-ranked recruit Jackson McAndrew, who starred as a true freshman this season at Creighton. It also featured the No. 2 player in the state, Asuma, who just hours before Grove revealed that he too will be returning to the Gophers to play for Medved.
With Frank Mitchell already committed to St. Bonaventure, and Kadyn Betts and Tyler Cochran in the transfer portal, the only 2024-25 Gophers players who haven't announced plans for next season are Brennan Rigsby, Erick Reader and Max Sheridan.