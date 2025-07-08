All Gophers

How to watch: Gophers' Cam Christie, Dawson Garcia in NBA Summer League

Minnesota will have four total players competing in this year's NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

Apr 5, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Cam Christie (12) and Dallas Mavericks guard Max Christie (00) on the floor during the second half of a NBA game at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
The NBA's annual Las Vegas Summer League tips off on Thursday, July 10, and Gophers men's basketball will be well-represented. Cam Christie will return for another year with the Clippers, and Dawson Garcia will be playing with the Pistons. Former transfer players Jamison Battle and Liam Robbins will be playing with the Raptors and Bucks, respectively.

How to watch Garcia (Pistons) and Christie (Clippers):

Friday, July 11
Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks, 5 p.m. CT, NBA TV

LA Clippers vs. Houston Rockets, 9 p.m. CT, NBA TV

Sunday, July 13

Detroit Pistons vs. Houston Rockets, 3 p.m. CT, ESPN2

LA Clippers vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 8:30 p.m. CT, NBA TV

July 14

LA Clippers vs. Laker, 9:30 p.m. CT, NBA TV

Tuesday, July 15

Detroit Pistons vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, 3:30 p.m. CT, NBA TV

Thursday, July 17

Detroit Pistons vs. Miami Heat, 3 p.m. CT, NBA TV

LA Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets, 10 p.m. CT, ESPN2

Battle earned a two-way contract with the Raptors last summer due to his performance in the Summer League, which has since been converted into a standard three-year deal. Garcia will look to do the same with the Pistons this year.

Christie appeared in only 13 games as a rookie for the Clippers at the NBA level, and most of his time was spent in the G-League. He will look to continue his development this summer, as he's still only 19 years old.

Robbins has bounced around after wrapping up his college career at Vanderbilt. He's still only 25 years old, and he played 13 games with the Bucks last season, but he'll now look to earn a guaranteed NBA-level contract.

