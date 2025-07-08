How to watch: Gophers' Cam Christie, Dawson Garcia in NBA Summer League
The NBA's annual Las Vegas Summer League tips off on Thursday, July 10, and Gophers men's basketball will be well-represented. Cam Christie will return for another year with the Clippers, and Dawson Garcia will be playing with the Pistons. Former transfer players Jamison Battle and Liam Robbins will be playing with the Raptors and Bucks, respectively.
How to watch Garcia (Pistons) and Christie (Clippers):
Friday, July 11
Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks, 5 p.m. CT, NBA TV
LA Clippers vs. Houston Rockets, 9 p.m. CT, NBA TV
Sunday, July 13
Detroit Pistons vs. Houston Rockets, 3 p.m. CT, ESPN2
LA Clippers vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 8:30 p.m. CT, NBA TV
July 14
LA Clippers vs. Laker, 9:30 p.m. CT, NBA TV
Tuesday, July 15
Detroit Pistons vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, 3:30 p.m. CT, NBA TV
Thursday, July 17
Detroit Pistons vs. Miami Heat, 3 p.m. CT, NBA TV
LA Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets, 10 p.m. CT, ESPN2
Battle earned a two-way contract with the Raptors last summer due to his performance in the Summer League, which has since been converted into a standard three-year deal. Garcia will look to do the same with the Pistons this year.
Christie appeared in only 13 games as a rookie for the Clippers at the NBA level, and most of his time was spent in the G-League. He will look to continue his development this summer, as he's still only 19 years old.
Robbins has bounced around after wrapping up his college career at Vanderbilt. He's still only 25 years old, and he played 13 games with the Bucks last season, but he'll now look to earn a guaranteed NBA-level contract.