NBA Rookie of the Year Odds Ahead of Las Vegas Summer League: Cooper Flagg is Odds-On Favorite
It’s the eve of the NBA Las Vegas Summer League, and before we get to see the most anticipated prospects in the game make their first pro appearances, the NBA Rookie of the Year odds already feature a dominant campaign from No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg.
The Duke sensation arrives with a decorated college resume that includes national player of the year, averaging 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game in one season of college ball. Dallas, even without Kyrie Irving early in the year, plans to build around him with his elite size and versatility.
Coach Jason Kidd has already signaled that Flagg will see primary playmaking duties and challenging lineups to accelerate his growth. His odds-on status reflects the expectations that he’ll produce, stay healthy, and log heavy minutes in what’s perceived as a playoff-capable team.
The closest candidate to surpassing Flagg is Tre Johnson (+950) of the Wizards. The 6th overall pick brings high-scoring upside, with 19.9 PPG at Texas and quick shot-creation instincts. Washington’s rebuilding roster offers a path to early playing time, and Johnson’s shotmaking acumen could quickly translate in the NBA.
Ace Bailey (+1000) is third on the board. Drafted No. 5 to Utah, Bailey arrives with strong college credentials — 17.6 PPG, 7.2 RPG, 46% FG, 34.6% 3PT at Rutgers — and an impressively well-rounded offensive toolkit. Utah lacks established wings, so Bailey should receive rotational help. The only caveat is that the presence of veterans may limit usage early. Still, his precision scoring and fit in a team geared for youth make him a solid long-term value pick.
Here’s a look at the oddsboard as it stands in early July.
2025 NBA Rookie of the Year Odds
- Cooper Flagg: -180
- Tre Johnson: +950
- Ace Bailey: +1000
- VJ Edgecombe: +1100
- Dylan Harper: +1400
- Derik Queen: +2500
- Jeremiah Fears: +3500
- Kon Knueppel: +3500
- Egor Demin: +5000
- Kasparas Jakucionis: +6000
- Cedric Coward: +6000
- Walter Clayton Jr.: +7500
- Collin Murray-Boyles: +10000
- Nikola Topic: +10000
- Noa Essengue: +12000
- Nique Clifford: +15000
- Jase Richardson: +15000
- Khaman Maluach: +15000
- Danny Wolf: +15000
- Will Riley: +20000
- Liam McNeeley: +20000
- Asa Newell: +20000
- Thomas Sorber: +20000
- Nolan Traore: +20000
- Carter Bryant: +20000
- Joan Beringer: +40000
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.