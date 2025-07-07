Thunder vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds, Players to Watch for NBA Summer League
The Philadelphia 76ers and No. 3 overall pick VJ Edgecombe will continue their play in the Salt Lake City Summer League on Monday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Usually, Oklahoma City has a loaded squad for Summer League, thanks to Sam Presti nailing so many draft picks in recent years, but the Thunder dropped their first game in Salt Lake City by 12 points against the Memphis Grizzlies.
OKC is set as an underdog on Monday, as the 76ers – who lost by four to Utah in their Salt Lake City opener – look to see what else Edgecombe can do, after he dropped 28 points and 10 boards in their opener.
Here’s a look at the odds, players to watch, and my prediction for this NBA Summer League clash on Monday night.
Thunder vs. 76ers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Thunder +4.5 (-110)
- 76ers -4.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Thunder: +164
- 76ers: -198
Total
- 176 (Over -110/Under -110)
Thunder vs. 76ers How to Watch
- Date: Monday, July 7
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Jon M. Huntsman Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Thunder record: 0-1
- 76ers record: 0-1
Thunder vs. 76ers Key Players to Watch
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Nikola Topic
A first-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Topic missed all of the 2024-25 season recovering from a torn ACL. He had a solid debut in the Salt Lake City Summer League on Saturday, scoring 14 points on 6-of-11 shooting with four assists. However, he’ll need to clean up the turnovers (seven) going forward.
Philadelphia 76ers
- VJ Edgecombe
The No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Edgecombe went off in his Summer League debut, scoring 28 points on 13-for-27 shooting with 10 rebounds, four assists, one steal, and two blocks.
Edgecombe will look to be more efficient in Monday’s matchup, especially from beyond the arc (he was 1-for-7 on Saturday).
Thunder vs. 76ers Prediction and Pick
There are a lot of moving parts in the Summer League that make it tricky to bet on, but I think taking the points in this matchup is a reasonable way to go.
The 76ers are clearly relying a lot on Edgecombe (he took 27 shots in his debut), and they don’t have many NBA-caliber players on their roster – outside of Justin Edwards and Adem Bona.
Meanwhile, OKC has two solid guards in Topic and Ajay Mitchell, who should be able to control this game on the offensive end. Topic needs to limit his turnovers, as 23 giveaways really doomed OKC in its opener against Memphis.
I just don’t see the 76ers having as many NBA-ready options as the Grizzlies did (they have Jaylen Wells, Cam Spencer, and GG Jackson all in Summer League) to end up winning this matchup by more than two possessions.
Pick: Thunder +4.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
