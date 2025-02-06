If 10 B1G teams make the dance, how far do the Gophers have to climb?
There are ten teams from the Big Ten in the latest bracket projection from ESPN's Joe Lunardi: Purdue (2), Michigan State (4), Wisconsin (4), Illinois (5), Maryland (6), Oregon (6), UCLA (6), Michigan (7), Ohio State (10), and Nebraska (11).
If that sticks and 10 teams from the Big Ten make the dance, how much catch-up do the Minnesota Gophers need to do to get in the conversation? And don't laugh... big-time college hoops insiders are noticing the Gophers.
Entering play Thursday, the Gophers are tied with Northwestern for 15th in the 18-team conference. Minnesota is 12-11 overall and 4-8 in the conference.
If 10th is the benchmark, they'll need to jump Northwestern (13-10, 4-8), Iowa (13-9, 4-7), Rutgers (12-11, 5-7), and Nebraska (15-8, 5-7).
The Gophers have beaten Iowa and lost to Indiana. They still have to play Northwestern, Rutgers and Nebraska. Here's Minnesota's remaining regular-season schedule.
- Feb. 8: vs. No. 23 Illinois
- Feb. 15: at USC
- Feb. 18: at UCLA
- Feb. 22: vs. Penn State
- Feb. 25: vs. Northwestern
- March 1: at Nebraska
- March 5: vs. No. 21 Wisconsin
- March 9: at Rutgers
All of Minnesota's remaining games qualify as Quad 1 or 2 opportunities, which are critical when establishing a resume suitable for the NCAA Tournament. And the Gophers are going to need as many Quad 1 and 2 wins as possible to overcome a cupcake nonconference schedule that included a Quad 3 loss.
Of course, it's not as simple as all of this because the Big Ten isn't guaranteed 10 teams. It might wind up being nine, or even eight, by the time Selection Sunday arrives March 16. The only sure thing is that Minnesota needs to get super hot to simply put themselves on the bubble.