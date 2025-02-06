All Gophers

If 10 B1G teams make the dance, how far do the Gophers have to climb?

"Becoming an absolute nuisance for opponents to play against," says NCAA hoops insider Jon Rothstein.

Joe Nelson

Feb 4, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Nick Kern Jr (3) defends as Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Dawson Garcia (3) holds the ball during the first half at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images
There are ten teams from the Big Ten in the latest bracket projection from ESPN's Joe Lunardi: Purdue (2), Michigan State (4), Wisconsin (4), Illinois (5), Maryland (6), Oregon (6), UCLA (6), Michigan (7), Ohio State (10), and Nebraska (11).

If that sticks and 10 teams from the Big Ten make the dance, how much catch-up do the Minnesota Gophers need to do to get in the conversation? And don't laugh... big-time college hoops insiders are noticing the Gophers.

Entering play Thursday, the Gophers are tied with Northwestern for 15th in the 18-team conference. Minnesota is 12-11 overall and 4-8 in the conference.

If 10th is the benchmark, they'll need to jump Northwestern (13-10, 4-8), Iowa (13-9, 4-7), Rutgers (12-11, 5-7), and Nebraska (15-8, 5-7).

The Gophers have beaten Iowa and lost to Indiana. They still have to play Northwestern, Rutgers and Nebraska. Here's Minnesota's remaining regular-season schedule.

  • Feb. 8: vs. No. 23 Illinois
  • Feb. 15: at USC
  • Feb. 18: at UCLA
  • Feb. 22: vs. Penn State
  • Feb. 25: vs. Northwestern
  • March 1: at Nebraska
  • March 5: vs. No. 21 Wisconsin
  • March 9: at Rutgers

All of Minnesota's remaining games qualify as Quad 1 or 2 opportunities, which are critical when establishing a resume suitable for the NCAA Tournament. And the Gophers are going to need as many Quad 1 and 2 wins as possible to overcome a cupcake nonconference schedule that included a Quad 3 loss.

Of course, it's not as simple as all of this because the Big Ten isn't guaranteed 10 teams. It might wind up being nine, or even eight, by the time Selection Sunday arrives March 16. The only sure thing is that Minnesota needs to get super hot to simply put themselves on the bubble.

Joe Nelson
JOE NELSON

Joe Nelson has more than 20 years of experience in Minnesota sports journalism. Nelson began his career in sports radio, working at smaller stations in Marshall and St. Cloud before moving to the highly-rated KFAN-FM 100.3 in the Twin Cities. While there, he produced the popular mid-morning show hosted by Minnesota Vikings play-by-play announcer Paul Allen. His time in radio laid the groundwork for his transition to sports writing in 2011. He covers the Vikings, Timberwolves, Gophers and Twins for On SI.

